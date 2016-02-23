(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for eBay,
Inc. (eBay), including the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB' and
short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating
to eBay's $750
million 40-year senior unsecured notes issuance. Pro forma for
the issuance,
Fitch's actions affect $9.5 billion of total debt including the
$2 billion
undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Ebay issued the senior notes under the indenture dated Oct. 28,
2010. The notes
are callable in five years and rank pari passu with Ebay's
existing senior
unsecured debt. Fitch expects Ebay will use net proceeds from
the issuance for
general corporate purposes, including share repurchases and
acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for solid
operating
performance, despite a challenging operating environment. Fitch
expects low
single digit foreign exchange (FX) neutral revenue growth over
the intermediate
term, driven by increasing gross merchandise value (GMV) and
mid- to high-single
digit growth in international markets. FX translation should
remain a
significant headwind over at least the near-term. Fitch
anticipates investments
in cataloging unstructured data to improve search results and
incentivizing the
return of lapsed users following the 2014 password reset will
drive longer-term
demand.
Fitch expects profitability will remain solid with operating
EBITDA margin
between 38% and 40%. The benefits of restructuring should offset
stand-up costs
related to Ebay's separation from Paypal Holding Inc. (Paypal)
at the end of
2015. As a consequence, Fitch expects credit protection measures
to remain solid
with total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA), pro forma
for the
issuance, in the 2-2.5 times (x) range. Cash location could
drive continued
borrowing over the longer-term, although Fitch expects total
leverage will
remain below 3x.
Fitch expects the continuation of robust annual FCF of more than
$2 billion.
Fitch expects Ebay will use FCF for share repurchases and, to a
lesser extent,
acquisitions through the intermediate term Fitch expects
intensified share
repurchases in line with eBay's commitment to buying back up to
$6 billion of
stock through 2017. Fitch expects Ebay will limited share
repurchases to offset
dilution beyond the intermediate term, given significant cash
balances outside
of the U.S.
The ratings and Outlook are supported by:
--Fitch's expectations for significantly higher profitability
versus retail
industry peers and low capital intensity resulting in strong and
consistent FCF;
--Solid financial flexibility supported by $8.5 billion of cash
of which $1.5
billion is located within the U.S. and more than $2 billion of
annual FCF;
--eBay's leading e-commerce platform, especially for specialized
product
offerings, with strong brand recognition and technology
capabilities;
--Large active accounts base and focus on serving small- to
medium-sized sellers
provides significant customer diversification.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Fitch's expectations for revenue growth challenges from
increased competition,
as well as periodic changes to Google's search engine algorithm;
--Fitch's expectations for more aggressive financial policies
over the
longer-term, given reduced strategic rationale for strong
investment grade
ratings following the separation of Paypal and likely
exacerbated by significant
offshore cash and FCF;
--Fitch's expectations for ongoing challenges gaining e-commerce
platform
traction in faster growing developing markets with rapid mobile
adoption.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low single digit FX neutral revenue growth through the
intermediate term;
--Consistent profitability with operating EBITDA margin of 38%
to 40%;
--Capital spending remains elevated to accelerate growth
opportunities,
including investments in structured, catalogued merchandise;
--Incremental debt issuance to support share repurchases and
acquisitions, given
cash location.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Management commits to curtailing share repurchases and
managing debt to
maintain total leverage closer to 2x; or
--Sustained low- to mid-single digit FX neutral organic revenue
growth,
supporting eBay's mobile strategy and resulting in higher and
more predictable
FCF.
Negative rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Operational weakness or more aggressive financial policies
will result in
total leverage sustained above 3x; or
--Sustained negative FX neutral revenue growth, indicating an
uncompetitive
mobile strategy.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes Ebay's liquidity was strong at Dec. 31, 2015 and
supported by:
--$8.5 billion of cash and equivalents, of which $1.5 billion
was in the U.S.;
--$2 billion undrawn RCF expiring November 2020.
Fitch's expectations for more than $2 billion of annual FCF also
supports
liquidity.
Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2015, pro forma for the issuance, was
$7.5 billion and
consisted of:
--$1 billion 1.35% notes due July 2017;
--$450 million floating rate notes due July 2017;
--$400 million floating rate notes due January 2019;
--$1.15 billion 2.2% notes due August 2019;
--$500 million 3.25% notes due October 2020;
--$750 million 2.875% notes due August 2021;
--$1 billion 2.6% notes due July 2022;
--$750 million 3.45% notes due August 2024;
--$750 million of 4% notes due July 2042;
--$750 million of senior notes due 2046.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for eBay:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the 40-year senior notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Committee Date: Feb. 9, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999865
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.