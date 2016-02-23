(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for eBay, Inc. (eBay), including the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to eBay's $750 million 40-year senior unsecured notes issuance. Pro forma for the issuance, Fitch's actions affect $9.5 billion of total debt including the $2 billion undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Ebay issued the senior notes under the indenture dated Oct. 28, 2010. The notes are callable in five years and rank pari passu with Ebay's existing senior unsecured debt. Fitch expects Ebay will use net proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases and acquisitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for solid operating performance, despite a challenging operating environment. Fitch expects low single digit foreign exchange (FX) neutral revenue growth over the intermediate term, driven by increasing gross merchandise value (GMV) and mid- to high-single digit growth in international markets. FX translation should remain a significant headwind over at least the near-term. Fitch anticipates investments in cataloging unstructured data to improve search results and incentivizing the return of lapsed users following the 2014 password reset will drive longer-term demand. Fitch expects profitability will remain solid with operating EBITDA margin between 38% and 40%. The benefits of restructuring should offset stand-up costs related to Ebay's separation from Paypal Holding Inc. (Paypal) at the end of 2015. As a consequence, Fitch expects credit protection measures to remain solid with total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA), pro forma for the issuance, in the 2-2.5 times (x) range. Cash location could drive continued borrowing over the longer-term, although Fitch expects total leverage will remain below 3x. Fitch expects the continuation of robust annual FCF of more than $2 billion. Fitch expects Ebay will use FCF for share repurchases and, to a lesser extent, acquisitions through the intermediate term Fitch expects intensified share repurchases in line with eBay's commitment to buying back up to $6 billion of stock through 2017. Fitch expects Ebay will limited share repurchases to offset dilution beyond the intermediate term, given significant cash balances outside of the U.S. The ratings and Outlook are supported by: --Fitch's expectations for significantly higher profitability versus retail industry peers and low capital intensity resulting in strong and consistent FCF; --Solid financial flexibility supported by $8.5 billion of cash of which $1.5 billion is located within the U.S. and more than $2 billion of annual FCF; --eBay's leading e-commerce platform, especially for specialized product offerings, with strong brand recognition and technology capabilities; --Large active accounts base and focus on serving small- to medium-sized sellers provides significant customer diversification. Ratings concerns center on: --Fitch's expectations for revenue growth challenges from increased competition, as well as periodic changes to Google's search engine algorithm; --Fitch's expectations for more aggressive financial policies over the longer-term, given reduced strategic rationale for strong investment grade ratings following the separation of Paypal and likely exacerbated by significant offshore cash and FCF; --Fitch's expectations for ongoing challenges gaining e-commerce platform traction in faster growing developing markets with rapid mobile adoption. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Low single digit FX neutral revenue growth through the intermediate term; --Consistent profitability with operating EBITDA margin of 38% to 40%; --Capital spending remains elevated to accelerate growth opportunities, including investments in structured, catalogued merchandise; --Incremental debt issuance to support share repurchases and acquisitions, given cash location. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects: --Management commits to curtailing share repurchases and managing debt to maintain total leverage closer to 2x; or --Sustained low- to mid-single digit FX neutral organic revenue growth, supporting eBay's mobile strategy and resulting in higher and more predictable FCF. Negative rating actions could occur if Fitch expects: --Operational weakness or more aggressive financial policies will result in total leverage sustained above 3x; or --Sustained negative FX neutral revenue growth, indicating an uncompetitive mobile strategy. LIQUIDITY Fitch believes Ebay's liquidity was strong at Dec. 31, 2015 and supported by: --$8.5 billion of cash and equivalents, of which $1.5 billion was in the U.S.; --$2 billion undrawn RCF expiring November 2020. Fitch's expectations for more than $2 billion of annual FCF also supports liquidity. Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2015, pro forma for the issuance, was $7.5 billion and consisted of: --$1 billion 1.35% notes due July 2017; --$450 million floating rate notes due July 2017; --$400 million floating rate notes due January 2019; --$1.15 billion 2.2% notes due August 2019; --$500 million 3.25% notes due October 2020; --$750 million 2.875% notes due August 2021; --$1 billion 2.6% notes due July 2022; --$750 million 3.45% notes due August 2024; --$750 million of 4% notes due July 2042; --$750 million of senior notes due 2046. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for eBay: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2'. Fitch has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the 40-year senior notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson Peter Molica Senior Director +1-212-908-0288 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Relevant Committee Date: Feb. 9, 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999865 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.