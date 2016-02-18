(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Islamic Finance in Malaysia: An Evolved Sector here SINGAPORE, February 17 (Fitch) Malaysia is leading the global Islamic finance industry in terms of regulation, standardisation and sukuk issuance, representing more than half of issuance worldwide in 2015, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Malaysia's Islamic bank financing reached MYR390bn as of end-2015, equal to 27% of its banking-system loans (2014: 25.0%). Islamic financing expanded 16.2% in 2015 (conventional banking system: 5.2%), and has had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% since 2011, against conventional banks' average of 7.0%. Islamic finance adheres to banking rules as laid out by the sharia, or Islamic law, and includes tenets such as prohibiting usury. The Malaysian Islamic banking system's impaired loan ratio remained stable at 1.2% in 2015 (conventional banking system: 1.7%), while the segment's provision coverage (impairment reserves as a proportion of gross loans) remained lower than that for conventional banks. The Islamic banking system's Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1) and Tier 1 ratios were broadly comparable with that of the aggregate banking system. Fitch sees the implementation of the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 (IFSA 2013) as a key development that enhances the regulatory and supervisory framework of Malaysia's Islamic financial industry, adding transparency and clarity on issues. The full report, "Malaysian Islamic Banks Dashboard" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance +971 4 424 1242 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 Dubai Media City Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.