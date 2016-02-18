(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Islamic Finance in Malaysia: An
Evolved Sector
here
SINGAPORE, February 17 (Fitch) Malaysia is leading the global
Islamic finance
industry in terms of regulation, standardisation and sukuk
issuance,
representing more than half of issuance worldwide in 2015, Fitch
Ratings says in
a new report.
Malaysia's Islamic bank financing reached MYR390bn as of
end-2015, equal to 27%
of its banking-system loans (2014: 25.0%). Islamic financing
expanded 16.2% in
2015 (conventional banking system: 5.2%), and has had a compound
annual growth
rate (CAGR) of 18.2% since 2011, against conventional banks'
average of 7.0%.
Islamic finance adheres to banking rules as laid out by the
sharia, or Islamic
law, and includes tenets such as prohibiting usury.
The Malaysian Islamic banking system's impaired loan ratio
remained stable at
1.2% in 2015 (conventional banking system: 1.7%), while the
segment's provision
coverage (impairment reserves as a proportion of gross loans)
remained lower
than that for conventional banks. The Islamic banking system's
Core Equity Tier
1 (CET1) and Tier 1 ratios were broadly comparable with that of
the aggregate
banking system.
Fitch sees the implementation of the Islamic Financial Services
Act 2013 (IFSA
2013) as a key development that enhances the regulatory and
supervisory
framework of Malaysia's Islamic financial industry, adding
transparency and
clarity on issues.
The full report, "Malaysian Islamic Banks Dashboard" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65
67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
