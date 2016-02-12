(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Denmark's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds and commercial paper have also been affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Denmark's 'AAA' IDRs and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
Denmark has a high value-added and wealthy economy, supported by
strong
institutions with a track record of solid macroeconomic, fiscal
and financial
stability management. Income per capita, development and
governance indicators
are in line with the 'AAA' median.
Public finance management is strong, with a track record of low
fiscal deficits,
and bound by the Danish budget law, which contains strict
expenditure ceilings
at the central and local government levels. The new government
that assumed
office in June 2015 has continued to pursue the objective of
eliminating the
structural deficit by 2020, and has sought to accelerate this
development by
aiming to reduce the structural deficit to 0.4% of GDP in 2016
and 2017.
Fitch estimates the general government balance worsened to -2.4%
of GDP in 2015,
from a surplus of 1.5% of GDP in 2014. The deterioration in 2015
largely
reflects the falling away of extraordinary revenues. The 2015
deficit is also
further affected by the fall in revenues from North Sea oil
production, due to
the further decline in the oil price. Fitch forecasts the budget
deficit will
worsen in 2016 to 2.8% of GDP due to additional temporary
revenues from the
Pension Package (1.4% of GDP) falling away, before improving to
-2.0% of GDP in
2017.
General government debt/GDP is estimated to be 39.9% at
end-2015, and is lower
than the 'AAA' median. Debt/GDP fell from 44.6% at end-2014 due
to the
government's strategy to suspend bond issuance in
January-October 2015 to dampen
appreciative pressures on the krone in support of the DKK/EUR
peg. The strategy
resulted in a thinning of average trading volumes and a widening
of bid-ask
spreads for Danish government securities, which have since
recovered towards
their normal levels following a resumption of issuance. Fitch
forecasts debt/GDP
to peak at 43.4% in 2017 driven by the primary budget deficits
and the increase
in on-lending to state-owned entities (approximately 5% of GDP
at end-2015).
External finances are a key rating strength for Denmark. The
current account is
estimated to be 6.9% of GDP in 2015 and has been in surplus for
more than two
decades, with the average annual surplus growing from 2.9% of
GDP in 2001-2005,
to 6.7% of GDP in 2011-2015. Since the global financial crisis
in 2008, the net
trade account has recovered to its pre-crisis levels. Net factor
income also
rose to 2.9% of GDP in 2015, from -1.8% in 2001, reflecting
interest income from
the build-up of the economy's large pension assets invested
abroad. Net external
debt consequently fell to -9.0% of GDP in 2015, from 35.8% of
GDP in 2007.
The economic recovery in 2015 softened slightly with real GDP
estimated to grow
by 1.2% in 2015 (2014: 1.3%). Private consumption was the main
driver of growth
in 2015 with households reversing the deleveraging trend of
recent years, and
supported by rising private sector employment (1.3%yoy), rising
nominal wages
(2.0%yoy), low inflation and low interest rates. Net exports
were hit by weak
external demand from the advanced economies, but are still
estimated to
contribute positively to 2015 growth. Fitch forecasts growth to
accelerate to
1.9% in 2016 and 2017 driven by private consumption and
investments. Inflation
remained low at 0.3% in 2015, driven by the continued fall in
oil prices, while
core inflation was 1.2%.
Denmark's bank systemic risk indicators are at 'a'/'1',
reflecting the strength
of the banking system and the low macroprudential risks to
financial stability
in Denmark. The large Danish banks are well capitalised, with
sufficient buffers
in the DNB's stress tests. Nonetheless, these banks are heavily
reliant on
wholesale funding markets, and maintaining solid capital and
liquidity buffers
are important in keeping investor confidence. The Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive was adopted into Danish law in June 2015, and banks
are in the process
of finalising details of their resolution plans, which will
reduce the
probability of financial sector contingent liabilities
materialising on the
sovereign's balance sheet.
Danish households are highly indebted, with gross debt of 132%
of GDP at
end-2014, although high net household financial assets of 144 %
of GDP mitigate
associated risks. This makes private consumption relatively more
vulnerable to
asset price and interest rate movements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the rating
are currently moderate. However, future developments that could
individually or
collectively result in negative rating action include:
- A secular deterioration in growth performance, for example due
to adverse
developments in the eurozone and other major trading partners,
impacting on
public finances and the financial sector.
- A significant rise in the reliance on international investors
for Danish
mortgage bonds could increase liquidity risk in the market and
increase the
vulnerability of the financial system to shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that the Danish krone peg to the euro under the
ERM2 remains in
place.
We assume Denmark and the eurozone as a whole will avoid
long-lasting deflation,
with the ECB's asset purchase programme helping to underpin
inflation
expectations, although deflation risks could intensify in the
case of further
economic shocks.
