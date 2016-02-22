(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 22 (Fitch) Canadian Banks fared relatively
well through the
2008-2009 financial crisis and have enjoyed a prolonged period
of stability;
however, they are likely at an inflection point due to
macroeconomic challenges,
says Fitch Ratings. Canada's commodity-reliant economy will be
facing challenges
that pose new risks to Canada's major banks if oil prices remain
'lower for
longer' and/or this creates a macroeconomic shock to the
economy.
'So far Canadian Banks have been resilient and the oil slump has
appeared
manageable but as falling commodity prices permeate the broader
economy, banks
will begin to feel pressures beyond direct energy loan
exposure,' said Doriana
Gamboa, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings.
Oil production and allied sectors account for 10% of GDP and the
decline in
prices has a significant impact on the broader economy and
unemployment. Fitch
views Canadian banks' direct exposures to energy companies as
manageable.
However, there may be heightened weakness in areas such as oil
field services or
other commercial loans tied to energy production.
'Due to the stable Canadian economy over the last few decades,
Canadian banks
have taken little to no loan provisions over the years. As we
move into an
uncertain and 'lower for longer' oil price period, Fitch expects
to see weakness
in loan growth and a rise in provisions for credit losses,'
added Gamboa.
As the impact of the oil decline trickles through to other parts
of the economy,
potentially leading to a rise in unemployment, banks could face
credit issues in
their retail lending portfolios given high consumer
indebtedness. Household
indebtedness is high at 165% of disposable income; however, low
interest rates
have minimized the debt service burden to date. Residential
loans, which have
been a growth area for Canadian banks as housing prices have
skyrocketed,
account for most consumer debt.
Fitch views housing markets nationally as overvalued in real
terms by
approximately 20%. A housing market correction would negatively
impact banks in
Fitch's view; however, a sizeable amount of this exposure is
guaranteed by the
Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMCH), a Crown
corporation of the
Government of Canada.
Bank profits will be challenging moving forward in 2016 and
Canadian banks will
likely report modest loan growth, higher credit costs and
continued net interest
margin pressures. As Canadian banking market shares are mature
and relative
stable, and as the Canadian economy has started to slow, many of
the banks have
started to expand into new markets and growth areas such as
wealth management
and capital markets businesses. This could, however, increase
some of the banks'
risk profiles and potentially drive negative rating changes.
On Jan. 25, 2016, Fitch completed a peer review of the seven
large Canadian
financial institutions in its portfolio. Fitch affirmed with a
Stable Outlook
the ratings of Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia
(BNS), Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale DesJardins
(DESJ), National
Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and
Toronto-Dominion Bank
(TD), reflecting our view that Canadian banks' have proven solid
operating
performance over multiple economic cycles and global shocks. In
addition, the
Rating Outlook for RBC was revised to Negative from Stable.
For more details see the new report titled 'Peer Review:
Canadian Banks Macro
Challenges Loom' available by clicking on the link.
Peer Review: Canadian Banks (Macro Challenges Loom)
here
