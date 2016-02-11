(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Following better-than-expected 2015
results, Fitch
Ratings says that Carlsberg Breweries A/S's (Carlsberg) credit
metrics are
likely to return to a level more commensurate with its Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB', in particular after breaching our leverage
sensitivity over the
previous two years. Successful execution of cash preservation
measures meant
that free cash flow (FCF) returned last year to 2012 levels
above DKK4bn
(equating to around a 6.8% FCF margin, which is strong for its
rating).
The company has a clear commitment to - and ability to achieve -
further
deleveraging; Fitch therefore expects it to maintain its credit
profile despite
ongoing macroeconomic issues in Eastern Europe and a challenging
operating
environment in some of its key markets. This underpinned Fitch's
affirmation of
Carlsberg's IDR with a Stable Outlook in February 2015.
Carlsberg reported solid financial results for 2015 with cash
flows from
operating activities increasing to DKK10bn from DKK7.4bn in
2014. The reduction
in capex and proceeds from recent divestments of non-core assets
(totalling
DKK1.1bn for the group) have allowed the company to reduce its
net
interest-bearing debt by DKK5.7bn to DKK30.9bn. As a result, net
debt/EBITDA was
2.3x in 2015 (2014: 2.7x), mildly better than the company's
earlier guidance of
2.5x. Based on 2015 group results, we estimate that Carlsberg's
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage returned to below 3.5x in
2015 from 4.0x
in 2014.
Carlsberg's commitment to maintaining a conservative capital
structure and focus
on operating efficiencies should result in a stable credit
profile. In addition,
the company has reiterated its stance on no further large M&A.
We view
positively the company's conservative financial policy as we
estimate that its
2016 operating performance will remain pressured by challenges
from its major
markets. Although Carlsberg's reliance on the Russian market has
reduced over
the last few years (22% of group EBITDA in 2015 vs 46% five
years ago), Russia
remains the single largest market for the company. We continue
to expect it to
be a major drag on reported revenue and profits in 2016.
Although Carlsberg has demonstrated a good track record of
growing its Asian
business, muted growth prospects in the core Western European
market (55% of
group EBITDA in 2015) and continued challenges in China will
mean little scope
for material EBITDA growth over 2016-2017.
Meanwhile, we believe that an upcoming merger of the two global
industry
leaders, Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI; 'A'/RWN) and SABMiller
plc (SABM;
'A-'/RWN), is unlikely to materially impact the competitive
landscape for
Carlsberg in Europe, at least not immediately, given that we
expect the enlarged
ABI/SABM entity will be focusing on integration and on paying
down debt. The
lack of a geographic stronghold in Europe for ABI/SABM -
especially after the
recent news on the potential disposal of part of SABM's European
business,
including beer brands Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime, to Japanese
Asahi Group
Holdings - in our view, means there will be no additional
meaningful competitive
pressures for Carlsberg in Europe.
