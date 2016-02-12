(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Panasonic
Corporation's (Panasonic) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and local-currency senior unsecured ratings to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The Outlook is Stable. Its Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are
simultaneously upgraded to 'F2'.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectations of improved margins
and reduced debt,
which continues to bolster its credit profile. Panasonic's
strength in its core
products, lower exposure to the volatile consumer electronics
businesses,
streamlined cost structure, lower gross leverage and net cash
position make its
financial profile more resilient to deteriorating macro
conditions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Generating Stable Earnings: Panasonic's improved business
structure will
contribute to stable margins and cash generation in the medium
term. We believe
earnings stability has improved in its electronics business as a
result of a
strategic shift to business-to-business (B2B) solutions and a
streamlined cost
structure. Reduction in restructuring charges and impairment
losses should also
result in more stable margins. We feel Panasonic should be able
to produce an
EBIT margin of around 5% over the rating horizon (FYE15: 4.95%).
Further Deleveraging: Improved cash generation, controlled
working capital and
modest capex spending will lead to a conservative balance sheet
in the medium
term. We expect the company to maintain positive free cash flow
(FCF), with
operating cash flow sufficiently covering rising capex
requirements. We expect
FFO-adjusted leverage to fall to around 2.0x by FYE16 (FYE15:
3.0x).
Seeking Growth: We remain cautious on Panasonic's growth
initiatives, as this
will involve substantial upfront investment and expansion in
overseas
operations. Management is currently pursuing a growth strategy
in the businesses
where it is dominant, including automotive-related products, and
plans to boost
its overall sales to JPY10bn by FYE19 (FYE15: JPY7.7trn). The
company's ability
to maintain its current financial profile while undertaking
investment activity
related to its growth strategy will be among the key factors
monitored by Fitch
Macro Threats: We believe Panasonic's momentum in boosting
profitability and
cash flow generation could be challenged by slower economic
growth in China,
weaker housing-related demand in Japan, and lower gasoline
prices. Slow sales in
China and Japan affected Panasonic's 3QFYE16 results, although
the negative
impact was offset by the benefits of cost-cutting measures.
Lower gasoline
prices may also reduce the appeal of plug-in vehicles, affecting
the demand for
the company's lithium-ion batteries.
Rising Investment: We expect Panasonic's capex to increase over
the next three
to four years, driven mainly by its investment in Tesla Motors,
Inc.'s
Gigafactory. In addition to regular capex, the company plans to
spend JPY1trn -
which includes a budget for M&A and R&D expenditure. We believe
Panasonic will
still be able to maintain a conservative capital structure, but
further
improvement in post-M&A FCF is likely to ease off.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue to decrease by the low-single-digits in FYE16, due
mainly to the weak
air-conditioner business in China and slow recovery in domestic
housing-related
segments.
- EBIT margin to stay around 5% - similar to the previous year
(FYE15: 4.95%) -
as most business segments are generating stable margins.
- Capex to increase to around JPY280bn, as indicated by
management, and is
likely to increase further in the medium term.
- FCF to remain positive for the next few years, although higher
capex may
reduce the FCF margin to 2% in the medium term (FYE15: 3%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Guidelines: Developments that may, individually
or collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin sustained above 5.5%
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained below 1.5x.
Negative Rating Guidelines: Developments that may, individually
or collectively,
lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook include:
- operating EBIT margin sustained below 4.5%
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 2.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The full list of rating actions is below:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Local-currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB'
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F2'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
Head of APAC Research
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999428
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.