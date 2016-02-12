(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovakia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' with
Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Slovakia's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovakia's 'A+ rating is supported by eurozone membership, a
proven ability to
attract foreign investment and a solid banking sector. The
rating is constrained
by high level of external debt, volatility in growth and
disparities in regional
development reflected in a high level of unemployment (11.5% in
2015).
Government debt (52.5% of GDP in 2015) has risen above peers as
a result of the
2009 economic crisis but Fitch expects it will decline
gradually.
Slovakia's 'A+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch estimates GDP growth accelerated to 3.5% in 2015 from 2.5%
in 2014,
supported by domestic demand in a context of exceptionally high
public
investment as 2015 was the last year to draw European Union (EU)
funds from the
2007-2013 cycle, favourable financing conditions, low inflation
(-0.3% on
average) and a strong labour market (unemployment rate down
11.5% in 2015 from
13.2% in 2014). From 2016, Fitch forecasts GDP growth will slow
to 3.2% and 3.0%
in the medium term, in line with its potential.
Fitch expects the government deficit reached 2.7% of GDP in 2015
(from 2.8% in
2014) and will narrow to 2.0% in 2016 and 1.9% in 2017. The
tightening reflects
the impact of improved economic conditions on revenues,
increased tax compliance
and a lower level of interest payments and EU funds
disbursement. Fitch does not
expect a significant tightening of the structural deficit and
the agency's base
case is Slovakia will miss its EU Medium-Term Objective of
reducing its
structural deficit to 0.5% of GDP by 2017 from 2.1% in 2015.
Government debt declined to 52.5% of GDP at end-2015 from 53.5%
in 2014 as the
use of the proceeds from the sale of the state share in Slovak
Telekom (EUR800m,
1% of GDP) and the opening of the second pension pillar (0.6% of
GDP) reduced
the need for new debt issues. Fitch expects government debt will
slowly decline,
to 47% of GDP by 2022, consistent with some fiscal tightening,
real GDP growth
around its 3% potential, a recovery in prices towards 2% and
continuing low
rates on new debt issues.
After a few years of current account surpluses, Fitch expects
the current
account will be back to deficit, at -1.3% of GDP in 2015 and
-0.7% by 2017 from
0.2% in 2014 and 1.9% in 2013. The deterioration primarily
reflects the impact
of strong domestic demand on imports. External debt has risen in
recent years to
89% of GDP in 2015 from 78% in 2010, driven by the increase in
non-residents'
holdings of government debt as the sovereign issued Eurobonds to
fund its
growing debt stock. Fitch expects external debt to stabilise.
Banks are relatively strongly capitalised (capital ratio at
17.5% as of 2Q15)
and liquid. The sector is predominantly foreign-owned (Austria,
Italy) and
well-funded locally by a stable deposit base. Fitch estimates
bank lending to
the private sector grew 11% yoy in 2015. Credit to households
has grown rapidly
in recent years, at around 13% yoy in 2015. However, households'
debt (38% of
GDP as of 2Q15) is still low relative to rating peers.
Fitch does not expect a major change in economic and fiscal
policy as a result
of the March 2016 elections. After a steep increase in
government debt during
the crisis (debt was 27% of GDP in 2007), political parties
broadly agree on the
need to tighten public finances. The ruling party Smer of Prime
Minister Robert
Fico has been in power for the past four years and polls suggest
it will win the
election, although it might need a coalition partner to reach a
majority at
Parliament.
World Bank governance indicators on rule of law and control of
corruption are
weaker than the median for 'A' rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could
individually or collectively trigger negative rating action:
-A severe economic downturn, for example affecting the
automotive industry
(which accounts for 39% of total added value and 9% of
employment if suppliers
are included) that damages fiscal, financial or economic
stability.
-Failure to reduce the public debt/GDP ratio in the medium term.
The main factor that could trigger positive rating action is a
significantly
lower public debt/GDP ratio supported by tighter fiscal stance
and stronger GDP
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under financial stress, support for
foreign-owned Slovakian
banks would be forthcoming from their parent banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999490
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.