(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Swedish banks have reported good
results for 2015,
demonstrating their continuing ability to navigate the challenge
of negative
interest rates and higher capital requirements, while
maintaining large dividend
payments, says Fitch Ratings. The major banks (Nordea Bank AB,
Svenska
Handelsbanken, Swedbank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) achieved
a return on
equity between 12% and 14% in 2015, underpinned by strong
revenue generation,
expansion of fee-driven business, tight cost controls and low
loan impairment
charges.
Dividend pay-out ratios are high by international standards and
the four banks
propose to distribute between 70% and 75% of 2015's net income
to shareholders.
But interest rates moved more deeply negative today following a
cut by the
Riksbank and this is putting pressure on revenues. Two further
key factors could
also constrain high pay-outs in the future: a significant
housing market
correction and a tightening of capital requirements.
A house-price correction cannot be ruled out and we think that
the trend of
ever-rising house prices in Sweden, partly financed by
increasing household
indebtedness, could eventually create difficulties for
households when interest
rates rise or should unemployment increase. While today's rate
cut makes
significant interest-rate rises unlikely in the medium term, it
risks fuelling
household indebtedness unless the banks maintain their
underwriting standards
and require households to at least partly amortise the loans.
On a risk-weighted basis, capital ratios for the four Swedish
banks compare well
with most peers', with common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios
ranging from 16.5% to
24.1% at end-2015. Leverage ratios are less impressive but are
in line with
other highly rated international peers. Fully loaded Basel 3
leverage ratios
range from 4.4% to 5%.. The banks' high dividend payout ratios
could be curbed
if the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's efforts to
harmonise risk
weights come into force because this could result in lower
risk-weighted capital
ratios and buffers at the Swedish banks. But the starting
position is strong and
we expect modest balance sheet growth in 2016.
Additional information on the outlook for Sweden's banks is
contained in a
recent report, available by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director, Banks
+44 2013 530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.