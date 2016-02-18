(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Union Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-' and its National IFS Rating at 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Union's consistently strong capitalisation, prudent insurance underwriting practices and liquid balance sheet. The company's moderate franchise is the key rating constraint. Union's statutory risk-based capital ratio was sound at above 300% at end-1H15, compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Its capital position provides a strong buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly in view of its low underwriting leverage with net written premiums/adjusted shareholders' surplus (including shareholders' fund and claims equalisation reserve) of around 1x from 2011-9M15. Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for 72.3% of invested assets at end-9M15, comfortably supporting its insurance claims. Credit quality in fixed-income portfolios remained sound as they were mainly government bonds. The company reduced its equity exposures to only 3.4% of shareholders' equity at end-9M15 amid heightened market volatility. Union's annualised return on average equity (ROAE) was steady at 3.9% in 9M15 (3.3% in 2014) as weaker investment performance offset the impact of an improved underwriting result. The combined ratio decreased to 94% in 9M15 from 103% in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium future because of Union's modest market position and business scale. Deterioration in underwriting performance with combined ratio persistently above 103% or substantial underwriting or investment losses resulting in a fall in Union's statutory capital ratio to below 300%, on a sustained basis, are key triggers for a rating downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999622 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.