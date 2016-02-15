(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer
Finance (Lanka)
PLC's (SFL; BBB(lka)/Stable) proposed senior secured redeemable
debentures of up
to LKR1.5bn a 'BBB(lka)(EXP)' National Long-Term expected
rating. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The issue will have three tranches with bullet principal
repayments in the
third, fourth and fifth years, with a fixed-rate coupon paid
semi-annually. The
debentures will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. SFL
expects to use the
proceeds to fund lending growth, lengthen maturities of its
liabilities, and
reduce structural maturity mismatches.
The agency will assign a final rating to the issue subject to
the receipt of
final transaction documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The issue has been rated at the same level as SFL's National
Long-Term rating.
The debenture is secured by a primary mortgage over receivables
from identified
lease agreements. Fitch has not provided any rating uplift for
the
collateralisation as the recovery prospects are assessed as
average and
comparable to those of the unsecured notes in a developing legal
system.
SFL is rated two notches below its parent, retailing company
Singer (Sri Lanka)
PLC (Singer; A-(lka)/Stable). This reflects Singer's majority
ownership in SFL,
the common Singer brand and Singer's influence on SFL's
strategic direction
through representation on the finance company's board. The
two-notch
differential also reflects SFL's limited role in the group as
SFL provides
financing for only a low proportion of Singer's sales.
SFL's rating also reflects its standalone credit profile, its
higher
capitalisation levels compared with its peers amid modest loan
growth, and its
improved asset-quality metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Any changes to SFL's National Long-Term rating would impact the
issues' National
Long-Term rating.
SFL's rating may be upgraded if there is a significant increase
in its strategic
importance to Singer. A rating upgrade could also result if SFL
is able to
continue to maintain its capitalisation and asset-quality
metrics at levels
comparable to higher-rated peers while achieving a stronger
franchise relative
to its higher-rated peers.
A sustained deterioration in SFL's standalone credit profile,
capitalisation and
asset quality relative to similarly rated peers would result in
a downgrade of
SFL's standalone rating. A weakening in SFL's intrinsic
strength, however, would
not necessarily trigger a downgrade of its National Long-Term
rating, unless
Singer's National Long-Term rating or its propensity to support
SFL were to
weaken simultaneously.
The rating actions are as follows:
A full list of SFL's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'BBB(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding senior secured debentures: 'BBB(lka)'
Outstanding senior unsecured debentures: 'BBB(lka)'
Proposed senior secured debenture: 'BBB(lka)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe
Vice President
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 August 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.