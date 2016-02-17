(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's
senior
unsecured rating at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from HK Land's
investment properties portfolio at prime locations in Hong Kong,
which provides
strong gross rental income coverage ratios. Its financial
position remains
prudent with good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prime Assets in HK: HK Land's rental portfolio has demonstrated
resilience in
the past four years, and was robust even during the weaker
economic conditions
of 2008. HK Land owns 12 office buildings with a total lettable
area of 386,000
square metres (sqm) in Central, making it the largest office
landlord in the
district. Its Central leasing portfolio accounted for over 50%
of underlying
profit in 2014 and 1H15. The Central district has been the area
of choice for
the financial services sector and Fitch expects this to continue
to be so in the
foreseeable future. For 1H15, HK Land achieved marginally
positive rental
reversion, with the average rent of its Hong Kong portfolio
remaining largely
stable at HKD101 per square feet (psf) per month.
Resilient Recurring Income: Fitch expects HK Land's investment
property EBITDA
interest coverage ratio to stay around 6x for the medium term.
HK Land's rental
income EBITDA remained largely stable at USD405m in 1H15
compared with USD407m
in 1H14. This income stream provided the company with strong
recurring income
interest coverage of 6.1x for 2014 and 6.3x for the 12 months to
end-June 2015.
Slow Rental Reversion in 2016: Fitch expects the new rents for
HK Land's
expiring office lease portfolio to increase at a slow pace of
less than 1% for
2016. Leases expiring in 2016 and 2017 have average rental of
HKD105 and HKD104
psf per month respectively, which are slightly above the average
office rent in
Central district of HKD102 psf per month at end-2015.
Volatile Chinese Property Sales: Property investment will still
dominate HK
Land's balance sheet (89% of gross assets in June 2015) and
profits (over 80% of
operating profit in 2015-17) in the medium to long term. HK
Land's contracted
sales from development properties in China were flat in 2014
compared with the
year earlier, but in 9M15, its contracted sales increased 13%
yoy to USD469m.
Strong Funding Profile: Fitch expects HK Land's leverage (net
debt/investment
property value) to be below 10% in 2015-17, leaving plenty of
headroom with the
25% level at which Fitch may consider negative rating action. It
enjoys
diversified debt funding sources. HK Land had an average debt
tenor of 7.0 years
in 1H15, and 70% of its debt are long-term bonds. Its cost of
debt of 3.2% in
1H15 is one of the lowest among its peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HK Land
include:
- Positive rental reversion in 2015 (7.4%), 2016 (0.5%), 2017
(4.6%) for the
Hong Kong office portfolio
- Steady rental income for the non-Hong Kong portfolio
- Capex budget of USD170m-180m per year
- Annual contracted sales from the property development business
averaging
USD700m-900m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive action is not envisaged for the next 12-18 months until
its exposure to
the volatile homebuilding segment is reduced.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Investment property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained
below 4.0x (2014:
6.1x)
- Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25% (2014:
11.6%)
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: HK Land has ample liquidity to cover
maturing debt in the
next three years. Most of its debt consists of long-term
fixed-rate bonds, and
it has a high amount of undrawn committed facilities. At
end-June 2015, HK Land
had cash balances of USD1.7bn (end-2014: USD1.6bn) and committed
undrawn credit
facilities of USD2.7bn against short-term borrowings of USD280m.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
