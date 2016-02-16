(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned
Alliance Finance
Company PLC (AFC) a National Long-Term Rating of 'BB+(lka)' with
a Stable
Outlook. The agency has also assigned the company's outstanding
senior unsecured
debentures a National Long-Term Rating of 'BB+(lka)' and its
outstanding
subordinated debentures a National Long-Term Rating of
'BB(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
AFC's rating reflects its modest franchise, weak asset quality,
lower
capitalisation and higher risk appetite relative to peers. The
rating also
captures strengthened management and controls stemming from an
on-going
organisational restructuring, which Fitch expects to help
improve AFC's asset
quality through better underwriting. Furthermore, the ratings
take into account
AFC's adequate profitability.
AFC's exposure to three-wheeled vehicles remains high (37.2% of
the total loan
book at end-September 2016) and Fitch believes that this makes
its portfolio
more risky compared with that of its peers. The share of motor
car financing
increased to 19.4% at end-September 2016 from 16.5% at end-March
2015. The
company has also expanded into microfinancing (10% of the loan
book at
end-September 2016) after its gold loan book contracted to 4.3%
at end-September
2016 from 15.6% at end-March 2014.
The challenging operating environment and poor management of
defaulted loans
resulted in a sharp increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) from
gold loans and
three-wheeler leases in the financial year ended March 2014
(FY14) and FY15.
AFC's published regulatory six-month NPL ratio increased to 8.3%
at FYE15 from
5.6% at FYE14 as the company failed to dispose its accumulated
repossessed stock
in a timely manner.
At end-1HFY16, the NPL ratio improved slightly to 7.9%, but
still remained above
that of its higher-rated peers. The NPL ratio as at end-December
2015 further
improved to 5.8%, following a disposal of gold and
three-wheelers. Nevertheless,
Fitch believes that the aggressive expansion of the company's
loan book raises
the likelihood of further asset-quality and capital
deterioration. AFC relies on
collateral to mitigate the risk as the unprovisioned portion of
its NPLs
materially exceeds that of peers.
Fitch views AFC's capitalisation as being weaker relative to
higher-rated peers
due to its rapid loan growth and lower loan-loss provisioning.
Its Tier 1
regulatory capital ratio (at the company level) declined to
10.7% in FY15 from
12.8% in FY14 despite a capital gain of LKR193m from the sale of
the company's
stake in Arpico Finance PLC.
AFC's ROA declined to 1.1% in FY15 from 1.6% in FY14 largely due
to significant
write-offs of its NPLs in FY15 (96% of total impairment
charges), which offset
the capital gain from the Arpico sale. Rapid branch expansion
during the last
three years and flat topline growth led to a high cost-to-income
ratio relative
to peers. Fitch believes that an increase in credit costs could
hamper operating
profits and internal capital generation in the medium term.
AFC benefits from a modest deposit franchise with deposits
accounting for most
of its funding (end-1HFY16: 60.5%). The company has sourced
medium-term funding
from both local and foreign financial institutions. Fitch
believes that AFC may
seek more borrowings to finance its loan book growth, which
could help to
improve mismatches in its funding profile.
AFC's outstanding senior debentures are rated at the same level
as AFC's
National Long-Term Rating as they rank equally with the claims
of the company's
other senior unsecured creditors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The outstanding subordinated debentures are rated one notch
below AFC's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordination to the claims of
senior
unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
Aggressive loan growth or an increase in unprovided NPLs could
lead to a
downgrade of AFC's ratings.
Conversely, an upgrade of AFC's rating is contingent upon the
company achieving
a sustained improvement in its capitalisation commensurate with
the level of
unprovided NPLs, its loan growth and earnings generation, and a
moderation of
its risk appetite through better underwriting standards and risk
controls.
The debt ratings will move in tandem with the AFC's National
Long-Term Rating.
