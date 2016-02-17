(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Latvia's new government is unlikely
to alter fiscal
or economic policy substantially and will pursue deficit and
debt reduction and
economic reform, Fitch Ratings says. Our expectation reflects
the composition of
the new administration and the recent track record of fiscal
conservatism.
Latvia's parliament on Thursday approved the formation of a new
government under
Maris Kucinskis of the Union of Greens and Farmers party by 60
votes to 32.
Kucinskis succeeds Laimdota Straujuma of the Unity party, who
resigned as Prime
Minister in early December following disputes within the
governing coalition,
including over immigration.
Kucinskis will head a coalition made up of the same three
parties that
constituted the previous government and a majority of ministers
will remain in
their posts. The time taken to appoint a new Prime Minister and
the presence of
the same parties in the coalition suggests disputes may
resurface. But the Union
of Greens and Farmers enjoys more support in opinion polls than
Unity, putting
the new prime minister in a stronger position than his
predecessor.
The continuity in government and cabinet means that we do not
expect significant
changes in policy direction. But our view also reflects Latvia's
consistent
efforts to combine fiscal consolidation with policies to promote
economic growth
since it emerged from the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
The draft 2016 budget targets a general government headline
deficit of 1.0% of
GDP, with revenue measures worth 0.8% of GDP, which more than
matches
expenditure measures of 0.4%. Key measures aim to reduce income
inequality and
lay the foundations for progressive taxation. The government is
also looking to
boost tax revenues by making collection more efficient and
tackling the grey
economy, for example, by cutting labour taxes to encourage more
formal labour
market participation.
Economic and fiscal outturns since we affirmed Latvia's
'A-'/Stable sovereign
rating on 6 November 2015 have been close to or slightly better
than our
forecasts. The Central Statistical Bureau's initial estimate for
real GDP growth
for 2015 of 2.6% is higher than our 2.3% forecast, despite a
challenging
external environment.
Rising exports to the other Baltic States and the Middle East
helped increase
the value of total exports by 1.2%, despite exports to Russia
slumping by nearly
a quarter as a result of the Russian recession and food import
embargo.
Domestic demand was the key driver and we think it will remain
so in 2016 as
rising incomes boost household consumption. For 2016-2017, we
forecast real GDP
to grow in line with potential, at around 3%, on a par with the
'A' category
median. Downside risks include more weakness in Russia as we
forecast the
Russian economy will contract a further 1% this year.
2015 saw strong fiscal performance in Latvia, with the latest
figures from the
Ministry of Finance predicting a fiscal deficit not exceeding
1.0% of GDP on a
cash basis. Our baseline projections see gross general
government debt declining
from its 2014 peak of 40.6% of GDP to 30% in 2022, compared with
the current 'A'
category median of 51.4%.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
