(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) The long-awaited consolidation
of Italy's
mutual banks may still be a long way off, even though
appropriate laws were
passed on 10 February, says Fitch Ratings. The banche di credito
cooperativo
(BCC) control an 8% deposit share but operate loosely as a group
under a common
brand name and lack a well-structured mutual support scheme.
Improving the structure has long been on the cards but
second-stage regulations
still need to be published by the Bank of Italy and even once
these are in
place, there will be an 18 month lag before the initial
consolidation stage
kicks off. We think meaningful progress in the BCC sector might
not be made
until late 2017.
The new law says that the BCC must be headed by a joint-stock
company whose
minimum paid-in capital should be at least EUR1bn. The law does
not explicitly
appoint any of the three existing central institutions (ICCREA
Holding SpA,
Cassa Centrale Banca and Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen) to fulfil
the holding
company role. However, the only company currently meeting the
EUR1bn capital
threshold requirement is ICCREA, suggesting it is the most
likely candidate.
Under the new law, the BCC will delegate powers to the holding
company through a
'contract of cohesion'. Acceptance of the contract means the
banks will be part
of a formal cross-support mechanism. We think such a scheme
would strengthen
cohesion among the 370 BCC and help prevent crisis situations
and failures
because support could flow through from the stronger banks to
the weaker ones.
Greater integration and the introduction of a group support
scheme would also
enable us to assign ratings to the entire BCC group.
Individual BCC can continue to operate as independent entities.
To do so,
however, they must have at least EUR200m of paid-in capital and
reserves, pay a
20% tax on this capital and transform themselves into limited
companies, thus
giving up their mutual status. This should force smaller banks
to opt into the
new structure. Less than 20 BCC currently meet the EUR200m
threshold.
We think the proposed, more transparent and conventional BCC
group structure
should boost investor confidence and facilitate market access
for the BCC.
Efficiency ratios might also improve because centralised
management will
probably ensure that all banks, and not only some as is the
current case, share
common platforms and operating systems. Risk management
functions are also
likely to become more harmonised over time. This should
eliminate some of the
disparities in credit fundamentals which currently characterise
the individual
banks.
However, there will be a long wait before the changes become
effective. Once the
Bank of Italy regulations are in place, candidates for the
holding company
position have 18 months to prepare their regulatory submissions.
Selection of
the holding company is only the first step in the BCC
restructuring process,
suggesting a long, drawn-out process until completion. During
this period, the
ability of the BCC to tap the markets for funding and capital
will be limited,
highlighting their vulnerabilities.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Valeria Pasto
Analyst
Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 298
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
