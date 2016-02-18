(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) The acquisition of Bouygues Telecom
by its three
main competitors would be more important for Iliad and
Numericable than for
market leader Orange, Fitch Ratings says.
A break up of Bouygues would benefit all the remaining operators
by improving
the market structure and reducing the risk from volatile
competition as network
capacity utilisation evens out. But Orange's success in
stabilising its earnings
indicates it could weather the tough competitive environment
even if the deal
does not materialise.
Without consolidation, the other operators face greater
challenges because they
overlap in target segments. They also need to build scale in
mobile or fixed
line, make significant planned investments in rolling out
broadband networks,
and generally suffer from weaker free cash flow margins.
Orange CEO, Stephane Richard, said the deal has a 50:50 chance
of happening and
it should become clear in the next few weeks whether it is
likely to go ahead.
None of the companies have announced details because discussions
are still
ongoing on pricing, structure and funding. The transaction is
complex, involving
four main parties, with potential asset carve outs and
significant regulatory
and political scrutiny.
It is likely that Iliad will be interested in mobile assets such
as spectrum,
networks and potentially some retail distribution while Orange
and
Numericable-SFR will probably be most interested in the fixed
line and mobile
customer bases.
Triple and quadruple play products, where customers buy a
combination of mobile,
fixed-line, internet and TV in a bundle, have a significant
impact on pricing
economics and adoption rates in the French market. The lack of
scale in mobile
subscribers for Iliad and fixed broadband subscribers for
Bouygues Telecom have
led to aggressive pricing strategies to grow market share
rapidly and fill
unused network capacity.
If such a deal went ahead we believe the new market structure
would reduce
pricing volatility by creating three reasonably sized operators
with sufficient
scale and profitability and a balanced distribution of mobile
network capacity
and utilisation. Iliad's current market share of mobile
subscribers is 15% while
Bouygues Telecom's market share in fixed broadband is 11% of
subscribers.
The improved market structure would be positive for Orange's
credit profile,
reducing operational risks in the medium and long term. However
the company has
already demonstrated its ability to stabilise operations trends
even against
tough competition, which drove our revision of the Outlook on
its 'BBB+' rating
to Stable from Negative last year. This trend was confirmed in
its FY15 results,
with Orange hitting a target to stabilise restated EBITDA a year
ahead of its
plan. Investment in broadband mobile and fixed networks provide
some
differentiation and minimise churn but we expect cash flow to
remain constrained
as capital expenditure will be high until 2018.
The impact on Orange's leverage from a Bouygues deal would
ultimately depend on
the assets and EBITDA that Orange retains and the proportion of
cash or debt
used in the transaction. A deal financed with equity and no cash
would add
EBITDA and no incremental debt and could improve Orange's
leverage along with an
improved operating profile.
Contact:
Tajesh Tailor
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Damien Chew
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1424
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
