(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AlfaStrakhovanie PLC
(Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BB'
and its National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's
resilience to
recessionary developments in the Russian economy. The insurer
improved its
operating profitability in 9M15, but remains thinly capitalised
for its business
volumes. The ratings also reflect AlfaStrakhovanie's strategic
importance to its
parent (Alfa Group), the track record of capital support from
the parent and
Fitch's view that this support is likely to continue to be
available in the
future.
Based on AlfaStrakhovanie's interim unaudited IFRS reporting,
the insurer
substantially strengthened its profitability to RUB2.9bn in 9M15
from RUB0.7bn
in 9M14 (2014: RUB0.6bn). This strengthening reflected a return
to a profitable
non-life underwriting result, stable and solid investment
income, including
stronger investment contribution to the life insurance technical
result. The
contribution of the medical services subsidiary and compulsory
health insurance
operator to the insurer's consolidated net profit remained
moderate.
The insurer's non-life gross written premiums (GWP) grew 18% yoy
in 9M15,
largely supported by a recent government-led increase of tariffs
for compulsory
motor third party liability insurance (MTPL). As a result, the
share of this
business line in the portfolio grew to 18% from 11% in the same
period. To a
smaller extent, the growth has been supported by streamlined
products sold to
households through retailers. On the other hand, the company has
witnessed
declines in premiums related to construction and aviation,
reflecting domestic
economic challenges. Apart from these trends, the business mix
remains fairly
stable.
AlfaStrakhovanie improved its combined ratio of the consolidated
non-life
portfolio to 98% in 9M15 from 101.1% in 9M14, as the loss ratio
fell to 58.8%
from 63.2%. Motor damage line has been the most important factor
behind this
improvement, as a wide use of deductibles in motor damage
policies offered by
AlfaStrakhovanie starting from 2015 has helped to reduce the
frequency of
losses. The MTPL loss ratio remained almost unchanged despite
the tariff
increase, but the insurer has notably reduced the commission
levels for the
line. The loss ratio of household insurance products was low but
it has, to a
large extent, been offset by an increase in commissions, so that
the line's
contribution to the insurer's combined ratio remained unchanged.
Based on Fitch's internal assessment, AlfaStrakhovanie's
risk-adjusted capital
position moderately improved in 9M15 following the growth of
available capital
through retained earnings. Nevertheless, the insurer remains
thinly capitalised
for its business volumes. Positively, the insurer's sound track
record of a
prudent investment policy and adequate reinsurance protection
have shielded its
capital from large losses to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely given the deteriorated operating
environment and weakened
sovereign profile. The ratings are also constrained by the
insurer's thin
capital position.
The ratings could be downgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie reports
negative earnings in
2016. The ratings could also be downgraded if its shareholders
fail to support
the insurer's risk-adjusted capitalisation if it weakens as a
result of worsened
profitability or the pursuit of growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
