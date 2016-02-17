(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) The relaxation of loan-to-deposit
ratio limits for
Saudi Arabian banks, announced on 14 February, is in response to
liquidity
tightening in the banking sector, says Fitch Ratings. The
central bank increased
the maximum loan-to-deposit ratio to 90% from 85% to free up
liquidity, allowing
banks to grow lending and invest in additional government bonds.
The government
plans to boost issuance of securities in the local market in
2016 to fund a
growing public-sector deficit.
Saudi Arabian banks are largely deposit funded and the new 90%
limit will still
mean that they operate with some of the lowest ratios among Gulf
Cooperation
Council (GCC) peers. With the exception of Bahrain, other GCC
banking sectors
work with loan-to-deposit ratios at or in excess of 100%.
The banking sector is growing, with assets up 3.6% in 2015, but
this is a slow
pace of growth compared to the 11.4% annual average reported
over the past three
years. A tightening of liquidity in the Saudi banking sector is
reflected in a
shift in the composition of both assets and liabilities.
The asset mix is shifting. Loans rose slightly to 61.6% of
sector assets at
end-2015, from 58.6% at end-2014 and the proportion of liquid
assets shrank.
Liquid assets - comprising cash and cash reserves, largely
placed with the Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), plus SAMA securities, government
and private
sector bonds and interbank placements - represented just 15.6%
of assets at
end-2015, down from 22.3% at end-2014. This reflects a sharp
reduction in
holdings of SAMA securities, a strong increase in government
bonds, albeit from
a low base, and a sharp increase in interbank placements, but
also from a small
base.
On the funding side, deposit growth slumped to just 1.9% in 2015
compared with
12.4% in 2014. Private-sector deposit growth was weak, but still
positive. But
public-sector deposits shrank, albeit at a marginal 1.5%, for
the first time in
many years. The contraction in public sector deposits was more
pronounced in
local-currency deposits (down 7%) as dwindling oil revenues
meant that
government agencies had to access cash reserves to settle
immediate overheads.
Demand deposits that are non-remunerated fell back only slightly
during the
year, representing 60.8% of total deposits at end-2015
(end-2014: 62.8%).
However, rated banks tell us that funding costs are rising as
liquidity
tightens. Three month SAIBOR rates paid on local-currency
deposits in December
2015 reached 1.3%, well above the 0.9% rate paid at end-2014.
Our 2016 outlook report for GCC banks, available by clicking on
the link below,
warned of tightening liquidity, slower loan growth and a tougher
operating
environment for Saudi banks. The banking sector outlook and the
rating outlooks
for seven Saudi banks are negative, as is our outlook for the
sovereign rating.
The latest sovereign report is also available by clicking on the
appropriate
link below.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
