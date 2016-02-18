(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eurozone Bank AT1 Instruments
here
LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) European bank additional tier 1
(AT1) issuance is
weak so far this year and this is likely to persist until market
participants
become more comfortable with coupon omission, extension and
bail-in risks, says
Fitch Ratings.
Although prices have picked up this week, the sharp fall in
prices of European
bank AT1s in January and early February 2016 has driven up
yields on these
instruments, making them far more expensive to issue.
European Union regulation says that banks failing to meet their
combined buffer
requirements face restrictions on distributions and are subject
to a maximum
distributable amount (MDA) limitation. The restrictions apply to
distribution of
profit, payments in connection with common equity tier 1 (CET1),
variable
remunerations such as bonuses, discretionary pension
contributions and AT1
instrument payments.
When a bank fails to meet or exceed its combined buffer
requirements, it cannot
distribute more than the MDA. If a bank breaches its combined
buffer requirement
due to a loss, we expect that there will be an automatic
restriction on any
discretionary payment, including payments on AT1 instruments.
For eurozone banks, the hurdle for determining whether a bank
has breached its
capital buffer requirements increased in January 2016 when the
European Central
Bank (ECB) confirmed that it will follow an opinion issued by
the European
Banking Authority (EBA) in December 2015. Pillar 2 capital
requirements were
brought into the equation, meaning that distributions cannot be
made if Pillar
1, Pillar 2 and combined buffer requirements are breached.
The final outcome on coupon payment restrictions is uncertain
because the EBA's
opinion is that the European Commission should review the
automatic prohibition
on distributions relating to AT1 instruments when a bank makes
no profit in a
given year.
An increasing number of eurozone banks are disclosing their CET1
capital
requirements following the 2015 ECB's supervisory review and
evaluation process
(SREP). The disclosed requirements range from 9.5% to 10.5% for
banks that have
issued Fitch-rated AT1 instruments. We expect the new SREP
requirements for some
banks to rise to a high of 12.5% by 2019 as global systemically
important bank
and systemic risk buffers are phased in.
The shift in regulatory buffers has had no immediate impact on
our AT1 ratings
because we consider the standalone financial profile, including
financial
flexibility of each bank and the actual and expected headroom
above each
issuer's combined buffer requirements remains consistent with
the AT1 ratings.
Extension risk is not factored into our ratings, but AT1
issuance is central to
capital planning at many banks. Should AT1 pricing concerns
persist and have a
knock-on effect on the banks' capital-raising and broader
funding strategies,
this could impact the banks' ratings.
Additional information on AT1s is available in our latest
quarterly AT1 Tracker
publication and a detailed AT1 special report, both available by
clicking on the
link below.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1012
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.