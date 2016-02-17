(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CNA
Financial
Corporation's (CNA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
senior unsecured
debt at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings of CNA's property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries
at 'A'. The
Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of CNA's ratings
reflects the
company's strong capitalization, stable earnings, and projected
adequate-to-modestly deficient reserve quality. The ratings also
reflect
anticipated challenges in a competitive P/C market rate
environment, the
potential for adverse reserve development and deterioration in
runoff operations
including long-term care.
CNA's financial leverage ratio was 18% at year-end 2015
essentially flat from
the prior year. Fitch notes $350 million is coming due in August
and anticipates
a new debt offering will likely replace the expiring debt. GAAP
earnings-based
interest coverage was 5.0x for full-year 2015 down from 7.3x in
the prior year.
The decrease was attributable to lower investment income and a
$198 million
after-tax charge related to long-term care. Fitch expects that
over the next
12-18 months CNA's financial leverage and earnings-based
interest coverage will
improve moderately over current levels.
CNA reported a GAAP combined ratio of 95.4% for full-year 2015,
an improvement
over the prior year's 97.7%. From a segment perspective, the
Commercial segment
continues to underperform but is showing signs of improvement,
reporting a GAAP
combined ratio of 101.5% for full-year 2015, while Specialty
reported 88.7% and
International reported 97.6%.
CNA reported favorable reserve development for full-year 2015
that represents
approximately 3.1% of earned premiums. When adjusting the
combined ratio to
account for development, CNA's underlying accident year combined
ratio is
modestly better versus the prior year. Fitch has some concerns
about reserve
adequacy related to the commercial business, long-term care, and
other run-off
operations. Favorably, Specialty and International segment
reserves will likely
develop redundantly over time. Overall CNA's reserve development
is anticipated
to be neutral-to-negative in the near term.
CNA's capital position remains solid with stated GAAP
stockholders' equity of
$11.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2015 and operating leverage of 0.5x.
CNA's Prism score
for year-end 2014 was 'Very Strong'.
Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership
of CNA, as the
company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong
majority owner and
is able to manage with a more long-term approach. Loews has
demonstrated its
support of CNA over the years through various actions that have
improved CNA's
capitalization. CNA's ratings are considered on a standalone
basis, but Loews'
continued commitment is likely to lessen the magnitude of
potential downgrades
should CNA's creditworthiness deteriorate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Strong operating performance with an ROE of 9% and a sustained
GAAP
calendar-year combined ratio for the ongoing property/casualty
business of
approximately 100% or better;
--Improved view of reserve adequacy;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or higher for several
consecutive
years and maintaining a debt-to-total capital below 25%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Decline in ROE below 6% and sustained combined ratio of 105%
or worse;
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 5% of prior
year's equity;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Adequate' or below, or
debt-to-total capital
maintained above 30%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CNA Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB';
--$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 at 'BBB'.
Continental Casualty Company Group
Members:
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
Continental Casualty Company
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
Surety Bonding Company of America
Transportation Insurance Company
Universal Surety of America
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Western Surety Company
--IFS at 'A'.
