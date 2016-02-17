(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Axtel
S.A.B. de C.V.'s
(Axtel) long-term foreign-currency and local-currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B'. Fitch has also removed the IDRs from
Rating Watch
Positive and assigned them a Stable Rating Outlook. These rating
actions follow
the closing of Axtel's merger with Alestra S. de R.L. de C.V.
(Alestra). A full
list of rating actions follows below.
The upgrade reflects Axtel's improved operational
competitiveness and market
position and enhanced capital structure following the merger
with Alestra, a
Mexican fixed-line telecom operator and a wholly owned
subsidiary of Alfa S.A.B.
de C.V. (Alfa), rated 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable by Fitch. Alfa is
one of the largest
business groups in Mexico with leading market positions across
various
industries, including petrochemical, automotive components, and
processed foods.
Through the merger, Alfa will own 51% of Axtel, and Alestra will
become a
subsidiary of Axtel. The merger became effective on Feb. 15,
2016.
As part of the merger conditions, all of Axtel's existing USD
senior unsecured
and secured notes, a total of which amounted to USD701 million
at end-2015, will
be refinanced with bank loans. Fitch estimates that the
refinancing will lower
the company's annual interest expenses by about USD40 million.
Positive Merger Synergies:
The upgrade reflects the enhanced credit profile of the merged
entity through an
economy of scale and operational synergies, mainly in terms of
network
competitiveness and improved efficiencies, as well as a stronger
market presence
in the enterprise business segment in Mexico. Based on the
operating result of
each entity in 2015, the company will become the third largest
fixed-line
service provider with revenues and EBITDA of MXN16.3 billion and
MXN5.8 billion,
respectively, which compare to Axtel's stand-alone figure of
MXN10.1 billion and
3.2 billion. Its small scale of operation and market shares
against the backdrop
of an intense competitive landscape, however, will still remain
a key credit
concern.
Axtel expects to achieve operational synergies of MXN1 billion a
year
(equivalent to USD60 million) over the medium term, which would
represent close
to a 20% improvement from the current combined EBITDA level. The
company also
expects to save about USD20 million on annual capex through
reduced network
maintenance costs and integrated network management.
Good Strategic Fit:
Alestra's enterprise-customer-focused operation is positive for
Axtel's business
profile as the enterprise segment is subject to less fierce
competition compared
to residential segments. This is also in line with Axtel's
recent growth
strategy, which has been centered more on the corporate clients,
including
government, as demand for traditional fixed-voice service is
declining. Fitch
believes that the growth outlook for the enterprise segment is
more positive
than the overall Mexican telecom market given the increasing
demand for IT and
data management service, which is in line with the global trend.
This enterprise-segment-focused business strategy has helped
fuel both
companies' EBITDA growth in recent years. Axtel has improved its
EBITDA by 24%
during 2012-2015, with its margin improving to 31.1% from 24.9%.
Similarly,
Alestra has maintained a solid growth track record, with its
revenues and EBITDA
growing by 33% and 46%, respectively, during the same period.
Enhanced Financial Profile:
The merged entity's financial profile will be materially
stronger than Axtel's
stand-alone level, given Alestra's low leverage, and Fitch's
forecast for
positive FCF generation over the medium term. At end-2015,
Axtel's net leverage
ratio was 3.3x, while that of Alestra was 1.4x. Based on the
current financial
profile of each entity without reflecting any synergy benefit,
the merged
entity's consolidated net leverage would be 2.4x. Including the
off-balance-sheet debt related with network lease expenses, the
adjusted net
leverage ratio of the merged entity is estimated to be 3.0x,
which compares to
Axtel's stand-alone 4.0x at end-2015. Fitch forecasts this ratio
to gradually
fall toward 2.5x over the medium to long term, backed by
positive FCF generation
amid continued EBITDA expansion, which is considered moderate
for a 'BB'
category considering the company's market position.
Strong Parent:
Axtel's credit quality will also benefit from becoming part of a
strong business
group in Alfa. While Fitch does not foresee any explicit legal
or financial
support from Alfa, Axtel should enjoy better access to capital
markets/financial
institutions when in need of external financing given the
group's strong
reputation and entrenched business position in the country, as
already evidenced
by its USD750 million credit agreement to refinance the existing
notes. This
should help strengthen Axtel's financial flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Axtel
include:
--Low-to-mid single digits revenue growth over the medium term
--Operational synergies to boost Axtel's EBITDA margin to 36-37%
over the medium
term, compared to the company's stand-alone 31% in 2015
--Capex to hover at around MXN4 billion over the medium term
--USD50 million of annual dividends assumed from 2017
--Positive FCF generation over the medium term enabling gradual
adjusted-net-leverage reduction toward 2.5x
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continued negative FCF generation due to competitive pressures
and dampened
demand under unfavourable economic conditions, resulting in its
adjusted net
leverage, including network lease expense adjustments,
increasing to above 3.5x
on a sustained basis could result in a negative rating action.
Conversely, Successful business integration and continued solid
growth in the
enterprise business segment, resulting in consistent positive
FCF generation
with improved adjusted net leverage toward 2.0x on a sustained
basis could
result in a positive rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Axtel's liquidity profile is sound as the company will not face
any material
debt maturity as all of its senior notes will be refinanced with
the bank loans,
of which USD250 million will become due in 2019. The combined
cash balance of
Axtel and Alestra was over USD190 million. Fitch does not
foresee any liquidity
problem for the company based on projected stable operational
cash flow
generation in the short to medium term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Positive and upgraded the
following ratings:
Axtel S.A.B. de C.V.
--Long-term foreign-currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'B';
--Long-term local-currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'B';
--National long-term rating to 'A-(mex)' from 'BB-(mex)';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2019 to 'BB-' from
'B-/RR5';
--Senior secured notes due 2020 to 'BB-' from 'B+/RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Velia Valdes
Analyst
+52 81 8399 9100
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
