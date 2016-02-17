(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB' international
scale Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Ohio National
Seguros de Vida
S.A. (Ohio). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is based on the stability of the company's key
credit metrics.
Ohio's rating reflects its small size and diversified business
profile, adequate
asset-liability management, and low risk investments. The
company's operating
results have improved, which is expected to continue. Leverage
ratios have grown
to the limit contemplated by the current rating. Fitch will
monitor future
actions taken by the company to mitigate additional leverage
from premium
growth.
During the last six months, Ohio has grown gross written premium
(GWP) across
all its business lines consistent with 2015 targets. The lines
that grew the
most were annuities (86% September 2014-September 2015) and
disabilities
pensions (192 times (x)), the latter driven by 50% participation
as a reinsurer
of the group operations in Peru.
Fitch views the deterioration in operating results in March 2015
as temporary.
As of September 2015 the trends returned to historical norms,
with a net loss
index of 102.5% and an operational index below 100%, figures
that Fitch sees as
favorable. While the net results are stable, they remain below
peer group
results. The return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.4% and 5.2%
on its average
equity (ROAE), while the peer group showed a ROAA of 0.8% and a
ROAE of 10.7%.
Asset-liability management remains conservative supported by a
strict regulatory
framework. Asset reinvestment risk is low and favorable compared
with its peer
group, which is reflected in the reinvestment rate used by the
regulator
(TSA-Tasa de Suficiencia de Activos) of -0.26% for Ohio while
the peer group
average rate was 1.7%.
Ohio's investment portfolio has a conservative profile with high
credit quality
and a low allocation to non-investment grade instruments (below
3%). The
investment portfolio is represented mostly by fixed income
instruments (82.2%)
where 48.1% are issued by local corporations.
The company's leverage metrics comply with the regulatory
parameters (20x) but
compare unfavorably with its historical performance and are at
the limit
contemplated by the current rating. As of September 2015,
operating leverage
reached 13.2x. The expected GWP growth could move the current
leverage higher.
Fitch will monitor capitalizations plans and expects the company
to maintain
operating leverage near 13x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Stable Outlook: Fitch believes that the variations experienced
by the company in
terms of GWP, leverage and operating results are in line with
the current
rating. However, sustained increase in operating leverage to
over 13 times (x),
as well as substantial deterioration in operating results could
put downward
pressure on the rating. Also, material changes in the
investments allocation and
credit risk could result in a downgrade. Conversely,
strengthening of Ohio's
market position in its relevant business segments, coupled with
a more
diversified GWP breakdown; a sustained improvement in the
operating results that
lead to capital growth, could positively affect the rating.
