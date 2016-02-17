(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Philippines'
forthcoming US dollar-denominated bonds an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The Philippines intends to use the proceeds from the bond sale
to pay the
purchase price and accrued interest of its own securities
repurchased in an
associated debt management operation. Residual proceeds may be
used for general
budget financing purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is in line with the Philippines' Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be sensitive to any changes in the Philippines'
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR. On 24 September 2015, Fitch affirmed the
Philippines'
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BBB-' and revised its Outlook
to Positive
from Stable. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is 'BBB' with a
Positive Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: 23 September 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.