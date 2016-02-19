(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 45 European MMFs at
'AAAmmf'
here
PARIS, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 45
European money market
funds' (MMFs) 'AAAmmf' ratings, following a review of the
sector.
Collectively, the 45 MMFs held approximately EUR390bn of assets
under management
at end-December 2015 and are managed by Aberdeen AM, Amundi,
BlackRock, CCLA IM,
Deutsche Asset Management, Dreyfus, Federated Investors (UK)
LLP, Federated
International Management Limited, Goldman Sachs AM, Insight IM,
JPMorgan AM,
LGIM, Lombard Odier Investment Managers, Morgan Stanley
Investment Management,
Natixis AM, Invesco, SSGA, Standard Life Investments and UBS
Asset Management.
The 45 funds and related ratings are listed below. The rating
action worksheet
available through the link above provides a full list of ratings
affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmations are:
-- The MMF portfolios' overall credit quality and
diversification
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with
shareholder
profile and concentration
-- Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria
-- The capabilities and resources of the respective asset
managers
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
Consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria, the reviewed funds
seek to maintain
high credit quality portfolios by investing exclusively in
short-term securities
rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or equivalent.
Generally, these MMFs limit their exposures to individual
issuers at 10% of the
fund's assets, with no more than 5% for those above seven days
in tenor. Minor
and temporary movements outside these parameters may result
mainly from seasonal
cash outflows. The funds also limit to 25% of total assets their
individual
repurchase agreement (as a means of investment) exposures to
individual 'F1' or
'A' counterparties, provided the transactions are fully
collateralised by high
credit quality and liquid government securities. As of
mid-January 2016, the
funds did not have repo transactions with lower-rated
counterparties, although
Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated funds provide for repos with
counterparties
rated 'A-'/'F2' or 'BBB+'/'F2' under specific collateral and
diversification
risk limits.
As of mid-January 2016, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor
(PCF), which is a
risk-weighted measure that considers the credit quality and
maturity profile of
the portfolio of securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criterion of 1.50 or
less.
The funds' cash balances are held at their custodian banks (all
rated 'A' or
higher). Certain funds may, at times, have temporary high levels
of non-invested
cash left with their custodian banks, in excess of Fitch's
concentration
guidelines for 'AAAmmf' funds. Fitch sees, however, the
resulting concentration
risk as being mitigated by the segregation of funds' assets
under custody and by
the adequate operational set-up ensuring instant access to such
cash.
Nonetheless, the protection of investors resulting from
custodian regulation and
whether a fund's assets are being ring-fenced from its custodian
assets depends
on the fund's jurisdiction.
Maturity Profiles
The reviewed MMFs seek to limit interest rate and spread risk by
maintaining
their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life
(WAL) below 60
days and 120 days, respectively. The maturity date of single
investments is kept
below 397 days. Portfolios and/or individual securities maturity
limits may be
lower, in line with the funds' or asset managers' investment
policy and
depending on issuers' creditworthiness.
Liquidity Profiles
The funds seek to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity to
meet investors' redemption requests. Specifically, MMFs invest
at least 10% of
total assets in securities offering daily liquidity and at least
30% of total
assets in securities providing weekly liquidity, in line with
Fitch rating
criteria. If a fund invests in less liquid assets, these are
constrained to less
than 10% and with maximum maturity in line with Fitch's rating
criteria. If
liquidity levels fall below guidelines, Fitch expects liquidity
to be restored
in a timely manner.
Funds' Objectives
The funds seek to achieve a return in line with prevailing money
market rates
while preserving capital consistent with such rates and
maintaining high
liquidity. In the event of negative interest rates, Fitch
considers that
principal is preserved provided that the return to an investor
is in line with
the return on a relevant short-term money market interest rate
benchmark. A
fund's capacity to preserve principal is evaluated relative to
relevant
short-term money market interest rate benchmark in the currency
in which it
invests.
Investment Managers
Fitch views the investment capabilities, resource commitment,
operational
controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures of the
respective
fund's investment managers as consistent with the ratings of the
funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the funds. Temporary changes
in key portfolio
metrics outside of Fitch's criteria guidelines need not
automatically result in
rating changes, provided the fund manager is able to address
them with credible
near-term remedial actions. However, material adverse and
continued deviations
from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver may lead to
the rating being
placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) or downgraded.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch receives fund holdings information and other pertinent
fund data twice a
month from the funds' administrators and managers to conduct
surveillance
against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund
ratings.
For additional information about Fitch's MMF ratings guidelines,
please review
the criteria referenced below.
List of MMFs affirmed:
Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Euro Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Canadian Dollar Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Sterling Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - US Dollar Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (EUR), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (GBP), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (USD), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
BlackRock ICS Institutional Euro Government Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
BlackRock ICS Institutional Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
BNY Mellon U.S. Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
CCLA Public Sector Investment Fund - The Public Sector Deposit
Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Deutsche Global Liquidity Series p.l.c. - Deutsche Managed
Dollar Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
Deutsche Global Liquidity Series p.l.c. - Deutsche Managed Euro
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
Deutsche Global Liquidity Series p.l.c. - Deutsche Managed
Sterling Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term Sterling Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term U.S. Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs Euro Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs Sterling Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs US Dollar Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Insight Liquidity Funds plc - ILF GBP Liquidity Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Sterling Gilt Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Government Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Treasury Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC - LGIM Sterling Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC - LGIM US Dollar Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Short-Term Money Market (USD), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Natixis Cash A1P1, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Standard Life Investments Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Standard Life Investments Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - Euro Liquidity Portfolio (Invesco),
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - Sterling Liquidity Portfolio
(Invesco), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio
(Invesco), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA EUR Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA GBP Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA USD Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
UBS (Irl) Select Money Market Fund - EUR, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
UBS (Irl) Select Money Market Fund - GBP, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
UBS (Irl) Select Money Market Fund - USD, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Dec 2015)
here
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
European MMF Quarterly - 4Q15
here
Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-December 2015
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999737
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.