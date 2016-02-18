(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
First Bank of
Nigeria Ltd (FBN), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Guaranty
Trust Bank Plc
(GTB) to Negative from Stable. The Outlook on FBN Holdings Plc's
(FBNH) IDRs has
also been revised to Negative.
Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of 11 Nigerian banks and
institutions,
including the abovementioned four. The other banks are Zenith
Bank Plc (Zenith),
Access Bank Plc (Access), Diamond Bank Plc (Diamond), Fidelity
Bank Plc
(Fidelity), Union Bank Plc (Union), First City Monument Bank
Limited (FCMB) and
Wema Bank Plc (Wema). Fitch has also affirmed the National
Ratings of Stanbic
IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC) and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (SIBTCH).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The Fitch-rated banks are operating in increasingly challenging
and volatile
conditions. The collapse of the oil price has led to faltering
GDP growth, a
significantly weaker naira and scarcity of foreign currency.
Coupled with an
uncertain policy response, and external factors, these are, to
varying degrees,
taking a toll on the banks' risk profiles. Fitch believes that
banks will
continue to face multiple threats in the course of 2016,
particularly from tight
foreign currency liquidity, worsening asset quality and pressure
on regulatory
capital ratios.
The Long-term foreign currency IDRs of FBN and UBA are driven by
sovereign
support. The Outlooks have been revised to Negative, reflecting
Fitch's view of
the decreasing financial flexibility of the Nigerian sovereign
(BB-/Negative) to
support these banks' foreign currency obligations. The agency's
view of the
weakening ability to provide support is based on the premise
that apart from
pressures on the sovereign's foreign currency balance sheet, the
size of
potential support for the sector may be large should problems
occur, which would
be widespread, rather than surface in a limited number of banks.
The Outlook on GTB's foreign currency Long-term IDR is also
revised to Negative
and considers both the decreasing financial flexibility of the
sovereign and
expectation of downside pressure on its standalone
creditworthiness (expressed
in a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+').
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR of FBNH to
Negative reflects
Fitch's expectations of downward pressures on the VR of its main
operating
company FBN, given the bank's larger loan concentration to
higher risk segments
compared with peers, which in Fitch's view could put pressure on
its asset
quality metrics, profitability and capital ratios. FBNH's IDR is
aligned with
FBN's VR.
The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of GTB is revised to 'B+' from
'B' to reflect
Fitch's reassessment of the bank's increased systemic
importance. Fitch
considers that GTB, together with Zenith, UBA and FBN, are the
more systemically
important banks in Nigeria.
The National Rating of Access is upgraded to 'A (nga)'/'F1(nga)'
to reflect its
improving creditworthiness over time relative to peers and to
the best credits
in Nigeria.
The banks' VRs are affirmed as these risks are to a large extent
already
captured in the ratings - which are all in the 'b' range. The
highest VRs in
Nigeria are Zenith and GTB - both at 'b+'. While Zenith's VR
factors remain
broadly unchanged, we believe GTB's VR, at the current level,
faces downside
risk from weaker asset quality given high exposure to certain
potentially
problem segments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs (ALL BANKS APART FROM SIBTC AND
SIBTCH)
The IDRs of FBN, UBA, Diamond, Fidelity, Union and FCMB are
support-driven
whereas Zenith's, Access's and Wema's IDRs are driven by their
standalone
strength as defined by their VRs. GTB's Long-term foreign
currency IDR is driven
by both its standalone strength and the probability of sovereign
support.
Fitch believes that while the willingness of the Nigerian
authorities to support
domestic banks continues to be high (as demonstrated in the
past), its ability
to support banks' foreign currency obligations is weaker,
especially at the 'B+'
level. Therefore, Fitch has revised the Outlook to Negative
(from Stable) for
the banks which have support-driven Long term foreign currency
IDRs of 'B+'..
However, Zenith's Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'B+' remains
driven by its
intrinsic creditworthiness; hence the Stable Outlook.
For the banks with support-driven IDRs of 'B' we are maintaining
Stable Outlooks
to reflect our view of the authorities' unchanged ability and
willingness to
provide support. The Long-term IDRs of Access and Wema also
remain on Stable
Outlook as these ratings are VR-driven and because the agency
does not expect a
material change in their intrinsic creditworthiness.
Fitch believes the authorities have a stronger ability to
support the banks'
local currency obligations versus foreign currency obligations,
if required.
All banks (apart from Wema) have Support Ratings (SR) of '4'
indicating a
limited probability of external support. Wema's SR is '5',
reflecting Fitch's
view that external support is possible but cannot be relied
upon.
Fitch assigns SRFs based on each bank's systemic importance. The
more
systemically important banks in Fitch's view are FBN, Zenith,
UBA and GTB, which
are assigned SRFs of B+'. The other banks (apart from Wema) have
SRFs of 'B'.
Wema's SRF is 'B-', reflecting Fitch's view of the bank's lower
systemic
importance.
FBNH is the holding company of FBN. It's SR of '5' and SRF of
'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while the Nigerian authorities' propensity to
support local
banks is high, the same level of support would not apply to
holding companies.
VRs (ALL BANKS APART FROM SIBTC AND SIBTCH)
The operating environment in Nigeria and other key rating
factors, particularly
the banks' financial profiles, constrain the VRs in the 'b'
range.
Fitch expects asset quality to weaken further with impaired loan
(NPL) ratios
for the sector to average between 6%-7% in 2016. This excludes
potential
material impairments arising from the oil and gas sector as we
believe many of
the upstream oil loans are likely to be restructured at the
current oil price.
However, sustained low oil prices may eventually lead to these
loans becoming
impaired (rather than being restructured). Despite pressure from
higher loan
impairment charges, Fitch expects banks to remain profitable in
2016.
Regulatory capital ratios, although currently healthy for the
sector, could be
impacted by a large devaluation of the naira given the extent of
USD lending in
the sector as well as a sharper rise in NPLs than forecast.
Fitch expects foreign currency liquidity to remain tight in
2016, particularly
due to limited currency controls imposed by the central bank.
While some banks
have accumulated enough foreign currency liquidity to meet 2016
maturities,
refinancing risk on the banks' foreign currency obligations has
increased. At
the same time, the agency believes naira liquidity is adequate
especially after
reduction of the cash reserve requirement to 20% from 25% (of
naira deposits) in
November 2015.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The Nigerian banks' National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of
each bank's
creditworthiness relative to the best credits in the country.
SIBTC's and SIBTCH's National Ratings are based on the
probability of support
from Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG; BBB-/Stable). SBG has a
majority 53.2%,
stake in SIBTCH, which in turn owns 100% of SIBTC. The ratings
consider SBG's
written commitment in its annual report to support certain
banking subsidiaries
(except in the case of political risk) and SBG's commitment to a
pan-African
strategy, of which Nigeria is a market of considerable
importance. Fitch
believes that SBG's support would extend equally to both the
bank and the
holding company.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via Access
Finance BV), GTB
(issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and Fidelity are in line
with their
respective Long-term IDRs. The senior debt ratings are affirmed,
following the
affirmation of the banks' respective Long-term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
rated one notch below their respective VRs to reflect
higher-than-average loss
severity for subordinated relative to senior debt. No additional
notches for
non-performance risk have been applied. The subordinated debt
ratings are
affirmed, in line with the affirmation of the banks' respective
VRs. The
recovery ratings on these two subordinated debt issues have been
revised to
'RR5' from 'RR6' due to reassessment of recovery prospects in
Nigeria for such
securities upon a default scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (ALL BANKS APART
FROM SIBTC AND
SIBTCH)
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a prolonged and severe
recession that
would affect the ability or willingness of the Nigerian
authorities to provide
support. As the Outlooks on FBN's and UBA's Long-term foreign
currency IDRs are
Negative, a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign would lead to a
downward
revision of their SRFs and therefore their foreign currency
IDRs.
GTB's foreign currency Long-term IDR is also on a Negative
Outlook, but would
only be downgraded if both its VR and its SRF are simultaneously
downgraded and
revised lower.
Zenith's, Access' and Wema's IDRs would only be downgraded if
both their VRs and
their SRFs are simultaneously downgraded (both banks' VRs and
SRFs are currently
at the same level) and revised lower.
A one-notch downgrade of the sovereign would not necessarily
lead to a downgrade
of the SRFs and subsequently the IDRs of Diamond, Fidelity,
Union and FCMB.
FBNH's Negative Outlook means the IDR is sensitive to a
weakening in its
financial profile.
VRs (ALL BANKS APART FROM SIBTC AND SIBTCH)
Upside potential is currently limited for banks' VRs which are
constrained by
the operating environment. A prolonged economic downturn and
depressed low oil
prices are a threat to all banks' VRs. The VRs are therefore
sensitive to
materially weaker asset quality, a sharp fall in capital ratios
and
deteriorating foreign currency liquidity preventing banks from
meeting their
short- and long-term foreign currency obligations.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
relative
creditworthiness. The National Ratings of SIBTC and SIBTCH are
sensitive to a
change in potential support (relating to both ability and
propensity) from their
ultimate parent, SBG. The National Ratings of SIBTCH and SIBTC
could withstand a
one -notch downgrade of SBG.
SENIOR DEBT and SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via Access
Finance BV), GTB
(issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and Fidelity are sensitive
to a change in
their respective Long-term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
sensitive to a change in their respective VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
FBN
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)';
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
FBN Finance Company BV's subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-';
Recovery Rating
revised to 'RR5' from 'RR6'
FBNH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(nga)';
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Zenith
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)';
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Global medium-term note programme affirmed at 'B+' /'RR4'/'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4'
UBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Access
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A(nga)' from 'A-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: upgraded to 'F1(nga)' from 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Access Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Access Bank:
affirmed at
'B'/'RR4'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating revised
to 'RR5' from
'RR6'
GTB
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B+' from 'B'
GTB Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at
'B+'/'RR4'
GTB Finance BV's global medium-term note programme, guaranteed
by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4'/'B'
Diamond
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Union
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Fidelity
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
FCMB
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
SIBTC
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
SIBTCH
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Wema
Long-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency - IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB-(nga)'
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F3(nga)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Mahin Dissanayake (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union, Fidelity and
Wema)
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Solena Gloaguen (FBNH, FBN, FBN Finance Company, Zenith and UBA)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Andrew Parkinson (Diamond, FCMB, SIBTC and SIBTCH)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Secondary Analysts
Solena Gloaguen (Diamond, FCMB, SIBTC and SIBTCH)
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Andrew Parkinson (FBNH, FBN, FBN Finance Company, Zenith and
UBA)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Joao Correia De Matos (Access, Access Finance, GTB, GTB Finance,
Union, Fidelity
and Wema)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1723
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
