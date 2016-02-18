(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that recent
European telecom
consolidation deals reflect the increasing need to better enable
operators to
provide triple- and quad-play services, where customers buy a
combination of
mobile, fixed-line, internet and TV together. These bundles are
becoming an
increasing driver of adoption and pricing economics of telecom
services in
European markets. Fitch believes that quad-play strategies allow
operators with
good market share positions to mainly reduce churn and protect
their existing
subscriber base.
Vodafone (BBB+/Stable) and Liberty Global have announced they
will merge their
Dutch operations into a 50-50 joint venture, subject to
regulatory approval,
creating a fixed and mobile telecoms operator second in the
Netherlands only to
KPN (BBB-/Positive).
Not all operators own both fixed and mobile networks with
national coverage.
They can augment their existing coverage with wholesale
agreements to provide
bundled services. This strategy may be viable if the operator
has already built
scale (e.g. Sky (BBB-/Stable) and Virgin Media (BB-/Stable) in
the UK, or Iliad
in France). However, if scale is not present, building
significant market share
via wholesale can be slow and difficult. The lack of an existing
customer base
and good distribution channels leads to potential cost
disadvantage, partly due
to a lack of ability to share costs (including content) over a
number of
services.
By combining operations, Ziggo and Vodafone improve their cost
base, which
enables them to be more competitive in the provision of
converged services while
increasing the capacity to acquire attractive content. This
improves the
operating profile of the JV and increases the sustainability of
their current
combined market share.
However, the impact of the new JV on the Dutch market is likely
to be muted
initially. Over time, we believe that the smaller players,
T-Mobile and Tele2,
would find it difficult to gain market share due to their lack
of scale in
offering converged services. As the Vodafone-Ziggo JV would be
the number two
operator in the market, we believe it will look to defend and
grow the value of
its existing customer base. The potential for a significant
increase in market
share at a reasonable cost without risking a significant
increase in competition
is low, in our opinion. The competitive dynamics in the Dutch
market, in our
view, is likely be driven by Tele2 pricing strategy with its
recently launched
its own mobile network and how KPN reacts with its convergent
product offering
over fibre.
Vodafone's leverage might increase slightly once the Dutch JV
with Ziggo is
completed, towards the end of 2016. Fitch's analysis shows that
Vodafone has
limited headroom within its current rating over the next two
years due to
exceptional capex relating to the completion of Project Spring
and substantial
spectrum investments in Germany and India. However, Fitch
believes deleveraging
should occur once the investment cycle has peaked.
Contact:
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
