NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Electronic Arts Inc.'s (EA) announced benchmark-sized senior
unsecured notes and
published a 'BBB' rating for EA's existing senior unsecured
revolver. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, including the payments of amounts due on EA's existing
convertible
notes and share repurchases, including the new $500 million
share repurchase
program announced concurrently with this offering. Pro forma for
the note
issuance, Fitch expects total leverage to remain within its
sensitivities at the
'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) level. Adjusted gross
leverage, calculated
using funds from operations (FFO) as described below, was 0.8x
as of Dec. 31,
2015.
Fitch previously assigned a first-time 'BBB' IDR to EA on Feb.
4, 2016. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects EA's solid credit profile and conservative
balance sheet, as
well as profitability tailwinds in the video game industry, as a
greater
percentage of revenue is being derived from digital
distribution. These
strengths are partially offset by revenue concentration in key
franchises and
the competitive and hit-driven nature of the video game
industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EA's strong credit profile consists of abundant liquidity, with
$2.3 billion in
cash (EA does not break out domestic and international cash
balances in their
press release), $966 million in short-term investments, $500
million of revolver
availability, $930 million of free cash flow (FCF) for the last
12 months (LTM)
ended Dec. 31, 2015, and conservative FFO-adjusted gross
leverage of 0.8x as of
Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch believes FFO-based metrics are more
appropriate than
GAAP-based EBITDA metrics given GAAP treatment of the digital
revenues generated
by EA's online-enabled games.
EA's digital experience is in line with the video game
industry's overall shift
away from physically-shipped, packaged goods towards
digitally-distributed games
and content. EA's digital revenues comprised 53% of LTM ended
Dec. 31, 2015
total revenues, up from 45% one year ago. A majority of EA's
revenue shift will
be to full-game downloads, as games can now be downloaded
directly to a player's
console, computer, or phone.
Digital revenue is more profitable than packaged goods revenue
and this shift
has caused upward momentum in video game company margins. Fitch
expects EA's
operating margin to increase from the mid-20% range to the
mid-30% range over
the next five years due primarily to this ongoing shift.
The shift to digital revenue, coupled with the company's ongoing
efforts at a
more disciplined operating cost structure has materially
increased EA's free
cash flow (FCF) generating ability. For LTM Dec. 31, 2015,
Fitch-defined FCF was
$930 million, compared to $105 million in FY2012 before the
digital shift
commenced. Fitch-defined FCF is expected to be sufficient to
fund some level of
share repurchases going forward and is projected to grow from
$1.1 billion in
FY2016 to $1.4 billion in FY2019 due primarily to digital
revenue growth. EA's
FCF exhibits seasonality around the holiday season, with the
majority being
derived in the quarter ended Dec. 31 (EA's fiscal third
quarter).
Partially offsetting this secular tailwind is the fact that over
50% of total
revenue is derived from EA's top three franchises. This level of
concentration
is less than some of EA's peers, but still represents a risk in
Fitch's view.
FIFA is one of EA's top-ranking franchises, with full-game sales
comprising 15%
of total revenue over the past two years (excludes live services
and extra
content revenue). To combat this, EA, as do most video game
companies, dedicates
material R&D spend to develop new franchises and expand existing
mid-tier
franchises (around 5 million players) into mega-franchises
(around 15 million
players plus) in an effort to diversify its revenue
concentration.
A number of EA's core franchises (e.g. FIFA, Madden NFL, Star
Wars) represent
licensed intellectual property (IP) which can have weaker unit
economics than
wholly-owned IP due to the underlying royalty rates and/or
minimum guarantees.
Competition for key licenses is intense and the inability to
extend or renew a
core franchise license could materially impact EA's cash flows.
This risk is
partially offset by staggering license agreement terms and
increasing the
switching costs for individual users by developing large online
communities for
specific franchises.
The video game industry is inherently hit-driven and highly
competitive, which
increases the potential volatility of future cash flow. Some of
this risk is
mitigated by the video game franchise model, which has increased
the
cash-generating lifespan of certain games and creates some form
of recurring
cash flow, depending on the franchise strength. However, video
game companies
must keep publishing new and expansionary content for key
franchises to keep
customers engaged, which makes franchises still hit-driven to
some extent.
Fitch expects traditional video gaming will continue to be a
significant part of
the overall gaming segment. The introduction of next-generation
game consoles
from Microsoft and Sony in late 2013 reinvigorated demand for
console hardware
and software, and the current installed base is outpacing
prior-generation
trends at this point in the cycle. Nonetheless, Fitch believes
that traditional
video gaming is a mature market with industry revenues
fluctuating based on
next-generation console introductions and high-profile software
releases.
Additional growth in the sector will be driven by the continued
emergence of
mobile and social network gaming. The proliferation and
technological advances
in smartphones and tablets has led to superior growth in the
mobile gaming
market compared to traditional PCs, consoles, and handhelds. EA
has successfully
transitioned a number of its core franchises over to the mobile
platform, which
has helped contribute to its success in the space.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--GAAP-based revenues decrease by low single-digits in FY2016
due to effects of
revenue deferral for online-enabled games. Thereafter, overall
growth is in the
mid-single-digits, driven by continued 10%-20% growth in the
digital segment.
Packaged goods revenue declines are in the 5%-10% range as a
greater percentage
of games and content are distributed digitally.
--Gross margins expand by around 100 bps a year due to shift
toward more
profitable digital revenue. SG&A and R&D costs are managed at a
fixed percentage
of revenue.
--Capex is consistent with recent trends at approximately 2% of
revenues.
--Domestic FCF is used primarily to fund share repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action will likely be forestalled for
the foreseeable
future due to minimal business considerations to support the
company maintaining
a rating above 'BBB' and secular factors such as competition and
the hit-driven
nature of video games. Future upgrades could be considered if
there is an
increase in wholly-owned IP as a percentage of total revenue,
increased
franchise revenue diversification driven by strength in new or
smaller existing
franchises, and/or operating margin expansion exceeds Fitch's
expectations.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with a material
shift in financial policy including, but not limited to, the
company managing
toward a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven
merger and
acquisition activity that drive FFO adjusted leverage beyond 2x
in the absence
of a credible de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating
actions could
result if shareholder-friendly activities materially exceed
domestic cash flow
generation and drain domestic liquidity, and/or the shift to
digital revenue is
weaker than expected.
LIQUIDITY
At Dec. 31, 2015, EA had $2.3 billion in cash and cash
equivalents, $966 million
of short-term investments, and full availability under its $500
million
revolver. For LTM Dec. 31, 2015, EA generated $930 million of
FCF. The primary
use of cash through Fitch's forecast is expected to be share
repurchases;
however, there is $340 million in convertible notes maturing in
July 2016 (the
company received notices for $177 million to settle in fourth
quarter 2016)
which can be fully funded by cash on hand and projected FCF
generation. Fitch
expects EA's overseas cash balances to grow in lieu of
repatriation and as the
company utilizes domestic FCF to fund its share repurchases.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Electronic Arts Inc.
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates EA as follows:
--IDR 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Feb. 17, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
