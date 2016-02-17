(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to
International Business Machines Corporation's (IBM) $5 billion
senior notes
offering. IBM will use net proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including
potentially funding a portion of the company's acquisition of
The Weather
Company. Fitch's action affects approximately $55 billion of
debt, including
IBM's undrawn $10 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). A
full list of rating
actions follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for
relatively stable
operating performance, despite the continuation of a challenging
operating and
competitive environment. On a constant currency and organic
basis, Fitch expects
revenues will decline by the low single digits in the near term,
driven by the
ongoing shift to cloud-based, from legacy, information
technology (IT).
Near-term currency headwinds should remain significant,
exacerbating top-line
pressures.
The ratings and Outlook incorporate Fitch's expectation that
IBM's investments
in strategic imperatives (data, cloud and engagement) and
achievement of
cloud-based efficiencies will result in double-digit growth and
achieve
sufficient scale in these markets to offset long-term secular
decline in legacy
IT demand in the medium term. Fitch also expects cash flows will
remain
consistent and financial policies conservative through the
intermediate term.
Fitch expects IBM will sustain higher profit margins following
the divestitures
of the less profitable semiconductor foundry and industry
standard server (ISS)
businesses in 2014. Fitch estimates operating core operating
EBITDA margin
(excludes operating EBITDA related to the financing business)
was in the high
20% for 2015, versus a Fitch estimated low- to mid-20%
historically.
Fitch expects strong annual free cash flow (FCF) of more than
$7.5 billion
through the intermediate term, driven by lower capital spending
following the
divestiture of the more capital-intensive foundry business.
Fitch expects the
company will use 75%-85% of annual pre-dividend FCF for
shareholder returns,
which the agency believes could result in incremental debt,
given our estimate
that more than half of pre-dividend FCF is generated outside the
U.S.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects credit protection measures will
remain solid for the
rating. Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, total leverage
(total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) exiting 2015 was higher year-over-year
at 1.9x, versus
1.8x for 2014. Core leverage (which excludes debt related to the
financing
business) increased to 0.8x for 2015, pro forma for the senior
notes issuance,
versus 0.6x 2014.
The ratings and Outlook reflect IBM's:
--Highly diversified customer base from both an industry and
geographic
perspective.
--Considerable recurring revenue model from IBM's IT services,
software and
financing, which in aggregate account for approximately half of
total revenue
and reduce revenue and profit volatility.
--Strong Market Position: Breadth and quality of product and
service offerings,
resulting in leading revenue market share in IT services,
middleware software,
servers and number three share of the total disk storage market.
--Significant liquidity, supported by a solid cash position,
committed credit
facilities and strong FCF.
Fitch's concerns include:
--Consistent, material increases in cash dividends long-term,
which, in the
absence of commensurate growth in profitability, could pressure
FCF and
financial flexibility, necessitating further increases in core
debt to fund
acquisitions or share repurchases.
--Significant and consistent research and development (R&D)
investments required
to keep pace with innovation, which constrain meaningful profit
margin expansion
but also supports barriers to entry in certain markets.
--Expectations for debt-financed acquisitions in new IT to
accelerate
transformation.
--Long-term threat to highly profitable mainframe demand and
associated
operating system software (z/OS) from increasing penetration of
industry
standard servers (ISS).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Negative low-single-digit organic revenue growth on a constant
currency basis
for 2016 but the resumption of positive organic growth over the
medium term,
driven by growth in strategic imperatives businesses.
--Profit margins will remain stable due to divestitures of less
profitable
businesses. Fitch anticipates core operating EBITDA margins in
the high 20%
range through the forecast period.
--R&D and capital spending levels remain consistent through the
forecast period,
pro forma for the divestiture of the highly capital-intensive
foundry business.
--Annual cash pension contributions will remain in the $500
million to $600
million range.
--75%-85% of pre-dividend FCF for shareholder returns, including
10% annual
dividend growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch expects:
--A shift to more aggressive financial policies, including
expectations core
leverage will be sustained in excess of 1.25x;
--Continued mid-single-digit organic negative revenue growth
(constant currency
basis) or profitability pressures within IBM's traditional
recurring core
franchises, signalling a weakening operating profile despite the
company's
strategic imperatives growth focus.
Fitch believes the company's lack of a strategic rationale to
maintain a higher
rating at the expense of financial flexibility required for
acquisitions or
shareholder-friendly activities limits further positive rating
actions.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes IBM's liquidity was strong at Dec. 31, 2015 and
supported by:
--$9.1 billion of cash and equivalents; and
--An undrawn $10 billion RCF expiring on Nov. 10, 2019, which
fully supports
IBM's commercial paper programs.
Fitch's expectation for more than $7.5 billion of annual FCF
also supports
liquidity.
Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, total debt was $44.9
billion as of Dec.
31, 2015, which includes $6.5 billion of short-term debt. Fitch
estimates $27.2
billion (61%) of total debt is attributable to IBM's Global
Financing (IGF)
business with the remaining debt attributable to core
(non-financing)
operations.
The main purpose of IGF is to facilitate clients' acquisition of
IBM systems,
software and services by providing financial and capital
management solutions.
IGF has a solid long-term operating record, and provides
strategic advantages to
IBM in terms of attracting and retaining customers by delivering
total
solutions. IBM also generates an annuity-like revenue stream
associated with
multi-year leases.
IGF's primary focus on IBM's products and clients mitigates some
risks
associated with financing via a deep knowledge of its client
base and clear
insight into the solutions being financed. Asset quality metrics
have remained
relatively solid as a result of the relatively conservative
underwriting culture
and strong risk management capabilities. IGF's capitalization
remains solid for
the rating category and leverage levels continue to hover near
management's
target of 7x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates IBM's senior notes issuance as follows:
--$900 million of floating rate notes (FRN) due Aug. 18, 2017;
--$1.2 billion of 1.8% senior notes due May 17, 2019;
--$900 million of 2.25% senior notes due Feb. 19, 2021;
--$1.35 billion of 3.45% senior notes due Feb. 19, 2026;
--$650 million of 4.7% senior notes due Feb. 19, 2046.
Fitch currently rates IBM as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Senior unsecured RCF 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Monica Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 23, 2015
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.