(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Bermuda
(re)insurers face a
negative sector outlook due to increased capital supply and
sluggish demand that
will continue to push pricing lower and pressure 2016 earnings.
In a new Bermuda
Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard, Fitch says the sector has
embraced M&A activity
to combat market stress, but continued consolidation may have
only a limited
impact on supply challenges.
Fitch expects consolidation in the Bermuda (re)insurance market
to continue into
2016 as companies seek to enhance scale while underwriting and
investment
pressure persists. The majority of Bermuda (re)insurer ratings
should be stable
as declines in earnings will be within the tolerances of current
ratings.
Bermuda (re)insurers have so far been resilient and despite
weakening earnings,
they maintain strong capitalisation, favorable but shrinking
reserve
redundancies and modest premium growth.
The Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard is available on
Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Bermuda Market (Re)insurance Dashboard 2016
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.