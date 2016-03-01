(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based
Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG) USD5bn senior unsecured notes a
final rating of
'A'. The notes are expected to count towards MUFG's total
loss-absorption
capacity (TLAC) requirements, which have been set by the
Financial Stability
Board at 16% of its risk-weighted assets, effective 1 January
2019.
The senior bonds will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated general obligations of MUFG and rank pari passu
without any
preference among themselves and with all of its other unsecured
indebtedness,
other than subordinated indebtedness and except for statutorily
preferred
indebtedness. The notes will be structurally subordinated to the
liabilities of
MUFG's subsidiaries, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU; A/Stable) and
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (MUTB: A/Stable).
The proceeds will be down-streamed in full to the operating
subsidiaries as
obligations that rank pari passu other senior unsecured
obligations of the
operating subsidiaries. The final rating is the same as the
expected rating
assigned on 11 February 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the notes is aligned with the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of MUFG. MUFG's IDR is based upon its Viability Rating
(VR) and reflects
the banking group's strong and very sound domestic franchises,
solid liquidity
profiles in yen, sound asset quality and adequate capital
positions, which Fitch
expects will continue improving through consistent retained
earnings. The
ratings also consider MUFG's improved capital position that
counters a rising
appetite for risk outside Japan, although modest earnings and
market risks still
expose the group to volatility.
The senior unsecured notes issued by MUFG are intended to
qualify as TLAC debt,
as they will be subordinated to certain operational "excluded
liabilities"
(which in any case currently do not exist at MUFG) and
structurally subordinated
to the operating subsidiary banks' senior debt.
A resolution plan stipulating the resolution process in Japan
has not yet been
made public by the Financial Services Agency, but Fitch believes
it is highly
likely that Japan would adopt a Single Point of Entry approach,
with MUFG being
the groups' resolution entity. Fitch believes Japan's Deposit
Insurance Law
(DIL) provides the legislative framework to enable the
resolution authority to
bail-in senior debt (convert to equity or write-off the notes)
and Specified
Measure 2 (SM2) set forth in Article 126-2 of the DIL to be the
mechanism by
which an "orderly resolution" can be achieved.
Fitch's understanding is that losses to holders of these notes
would only occur
in the event that resolution by way of a court process (that is,
winding up) was
determined by the resolution authority under SM2, in which case
MUFG would be
insolvent (that is, net capital deficiency). In Fitch's view, it
is difficult to
assess today whether any losses incurred by noteholders at that
point would be
significantly different from other general senior debt (if
issued).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by MUFG would be
directly
affected by a change in MUFG's IDRs, which would stem from a
downgrade of its
VR. However, the ratings of the senior unsecured notes would
also be then
underpinned by its 'A-' Support Rating Floor.
Negative action could stem from an unexpected change in the
regulatory framework
that clearly and materially increases the loss severity of the
notes relative to
other senior unsecured debt.
