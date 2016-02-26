(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
New
Zealand-based Credit Union Insurance Limited (trading as Co-op
Insurance NZ) at
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating incorporates Co-op Insurance NZ's sound financial
performance, and
conservative investment mix. However, the company is a niche
player in the local
market with limited size and market position. Its capital level
is commensurate
with its business profile, but its small absolute capital base
could leave the
company more exposed to larger operational risks or unexpected
changes in the
external operating environment.
Co-op Insurance NZ has a market share of less than 1% in the
classes that it
underwrites. That includes a range of simple and short-tail
motor, consumer
credit, death and funeral insurance products that are designed
to meet the needs
of its credit union owners' members. It taps into the large
customer base of its
ultimate owners, which are 13 New Zealand credit unions that
together have
around 185,000 members.
The company's regulatory capital ratio amounted to 110% at the
end of the
financial year to 30 June 2015 (FYE15) compared with 113% at
end-June 2014. It
has just NZD0.5m of capital in excess of the regulatory minimum
of NZD5m at
end-June 2015, which is low on an absolute basis.
Co-op Insurance NZ's financial performance is sound. Excluding
the discretionary
profit rebates paid to the credit unions, the company generated
a ROAE and ROAA
of 24.1% and 11.9%, respectively at FYE15, which are
commensurate with its
current rating category. A conservative investment approach is
reflected in a
100% allocation to on-call cash or short-term deposits. However,
Co-op Insurance
NZ has some related-party exposure in the form of its on-call
cash deposits with
the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions (Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating:
BB+/Stable). The association trades as Co-op Money NZ. At
end-June 2015, this
amounted to 10% of total investments and 14% of total
shareholders' funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: The company could be downgraded should
its regulatory
capital ratio fall close to 105% without detailed plans by
management to improve
it, or if its financial performance deteriorates significantly.
A breach of
prudential solvency requirements with regulatory capital ratio
below 100% would
likely have serious implications and could result in the
withdrawal of the
company's license.
An unexpected weakening in the value of the company's franchise
- from a
reduction in its importance to its stakeholders - could also
result in a
downgrade.
Triggers for an upgrade: Fitch considers this unlikely over the
rating horizon
given the company's small size and limited market position. The
company would
need to significantly strengthen its franchise and market
profile, while
maintaining strong capital ratios with appropriate absolute
capital buffer and
healthy financial performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
