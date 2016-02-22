(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
China-based
watch retailer Hengdeli Holdings Limited's (Hengdeli) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB' on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
Fitch has also placed on RWN the 'BB' ratings on the company's
USD350m 6.25%
senior notes due 2018.
The action follows the Hengdeli's profit warning on 17 February
2016. The
company expects net profit attributable to equity shareholder to
decrease by
about 70% in 2015, due to a decline in revenue and gross profit,
the absence of
a one-off gain from property sales in 2014, goodwill impairment
and
mark-to-market loss of listed investments.
Fitch is unable to determine the extent of the decline in
revenue and profit
because of the lack of financial and operation details in the
announcement.
Fitch will conduct a review of the ratings after the company
announces its
results in mid-March 2016, at which point a negative rating
action is highly
likely. We believe that Hengdeli is no longer meeting the
financial and
operational metrics for its current rating, even after excluding
the impact of
non-cash items on its net profit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Net Loss in 2H15: The profit warning implies net profit of
CNY151m in 2015,
compared to CNY504m in 2014. This means that Hengdeli made a net
loss of CNY104m
in 2H15, a substantial deterioration from the CNY255m net profit
in 1H15. The
poor 2H15 result also suggests that that there may have been a
drastic slowdown
in the China operations, which only recorded a mild revenue
decline of 4% yoy in
1H15,compared with a 32% revenue increase for Hong Kong. The
China market has
been a major profit driver for Hengdeli since 2012, and
accounted for over 44%
of total gross profit in 2014 and 1H15.
Profitability Continues to Decline: Fitch expects the pressure
on profitability
to persist in 2016 due to the weak consumer spending in China
and Hong Kong,
sales discounting and appreciation of the Swiss franc, the
currency of the
country where the company sources many of its watches.
Hengdeli's EBITDA margin
contracted to 8.1% in 1H15 from 8.7% in 1H14. The decline in
Hengdeli's
same-store sales in mainland China further deteriorated to 4.5%
in 1H15 from
0.8% in 2014; in particular, the same-store sales for mid-end
retail in China
fell 1.7% in 1H15 compared with growth of 2.2% in 2014.
The efforts to raise EBITDA margin through optimising its
product portfolio and
reducing distribution costs may not be sufficient to offset the
impact of
continued weakness in consumer spending in China and Hong Kong.
Traditional
watch retailing also faces competition from online sales and
marketing channels,
as well as wearable gadgets such as smart watches, which are
gaining popularity.
Increase in Inventory: Hengdeli had negative free cash flow and
high
FFO-adjusted net leverage of over 5x in 1H15 (2014: 3.6x) due to
larger working
capital needs that stem from an increase in average inventory
days to 233 days
in 1H15 (2014: 224 days) and a fall in payable days to 48 in
1H15 (2014: 52).
The high inventory and low payables were the result of slowing
sales growth in
Hong Kong from 4Q14 as well as in China from mid-2015. Fitch
expects the
inventory days and net leverage to continue rising over the next
12 months,
assuming no significant asset disposal in 2016 and 2017.
Hengdeli sold
investment properties in Shenzhen and Taiwan for CNY114m in
2014.
Relatively Strong Business Positioning: Hengdeli's rating is
still supported by
its leading position in the market for retailing of Swiss
watches in China, its
established distribution network and exclusive distribution
arrangements that
support its wholesale business. In 1H15, Hengdeli maintained a
share of around
35% of the market for Swiss watch sales in China and further
fine-tuned its
business strategy to focus on mid-end products with higher
margins in lower-tier
cities. Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities accounted for 32% of total
sales in 1H15, up
from 21% in 2011.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable gross margins for different business segments in
2015-2018 from 2014
levels
- EBITDA margin hovers around 8% into 2017
- Annual capex plus acquisition budget of about CNY150m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Contraction in same-store sales in China
- Sustained weakening in EBITDA margin to below 8%
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.5x
Positive: The rating is on Watch Negative; the likelihood of
positive action is
low.
