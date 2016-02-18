(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn UK-based
provider of
behavioural healthcare services Priory Group No. 3 plc's
(Priory) ratings,
including its 'B+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings of Priory following completion
of the
acquisition of Priory by US-based Acadia Healthcare Company,
Inc. (Acadia) and
the repayment of Priory's outstanding debt, effective 16
February 2016.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage for
Priory.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Priory Group No. 3 plc
-- Long-term IDR 'B+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
-- Senior secured notes 'BB+'/'RR1'; withdrawn
-- Senior notes 'BB+'/'RR1'; withdrawn
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 February 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
