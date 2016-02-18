(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, February 18 (Fitch) Proposed changes that
would bring the
Chilean Banking Act into compliance with Basel III would be
positive for the
country's banks as they would raise the level of regulatory
capital, Fitch
Ratings says. However, the rules may not be implemented quickly
enough to help
Chile's banking system manage the economic slowdown and rise in
corporate taxes,
which will likely drive up loan loss provisions over the next
two years.
Approximately seven of the 10 largest banks will need to raise
some new capital
or increase internal capital generation to meet the standards.
The banking
sector is generally well prepared to implement the new capital
and liquidity
requirements and the changes could bolster the sector's
resilience. However, the
degree of that stability will depend on the final scope and
timeframe of the
reform and whether it incorporates lessons learned in other
developing markets.
Some of these have struggled to create domestic Additional Tier
1 (AT1) capital
markets and their mid-size banks have been unable to raise AT1
capital in the
international markets.
The costs to Chilean banks over the proposed six-year transition
to these
regulations are estimated by the local bank regulator at from
USD2.8 billion to
USD4.0 billion. This range does not include the countercyclical
buffer or the
capital charge for domestic systemically important banks
(D-SIBs). If the banks
maximize their AT1 instruments, the costs would be nearer the
lower end of the
estimate. However, those instruments do not yet exist in the
local capital
markets and the global appetite for them is uncertain.
The main change required to adopt Basel III capital rules would
be to create a
new Tier 1 capital minimum of at least 6% of risk-weighted
assets (RWA),
composed of a minimum 4.5% of core Tier 1 plus 1.5% of
additional Tier 1 capital
instruments. Tier II capital will be reduced from the current
3.5% of RWA to
2.0% and a conservation buffer of 2.5% would be created.
The current definition of risk-weighted assets would extend to
market and
operational risk. Capital deductions would include those stated
in Basel III
definitions. And, the D-SIB capital charges (1% to 3.5%
additional capital)
would be reviewed by the regulator and the central bank. The
latter would be
able to require a countercyclical capital buffer of up to 2.5%
of total RWA.
The independent working group charged with reforming the Chilean
General Banking
Act made its proposal to the Ministry of Finance near the end of
2015. The
Banking Act was last structurally reformed in 1997 when Basel I
was introduced.
The working group made three key proposals: introducing Basel
III capital
standards and reinforcing Basel Pillar 2; strengthening the
regulator's
flexibility, corporate governance and financial autonomy; and
updating the
banking resolution legislation. The group also proposed to
improve financial
conglomerate regulation and extend the regulatory perimeter to
include shadow
banking entities. The reform bill will go to Congress during the
first half of
2016, but the legislative agenda makes when it might be passed
uncertain.
Contact:
Abraham Martinez
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+56 2 2499 3317
Fitch Ratings
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago
Rob Rowan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
