(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB-' to
General Motors Company's (GM) proposed issuance of $2 billion in
senior
unsecured notes. The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for GM is
'BBB-' and its Rating
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of the ratings of GM and its subsidiaries is
included at the end of
this release.
The proposed notes will be issued in two series: approximately
$1 billion due in
2036 and approximately $1 billion due 2046. The notes will be
issued under a
supplement to the indenture that also covers the company's
existing $7 billion
in senior unsecured notes issued in 2013 and 2014. GM intends to
use proceeds
from the proposed notes to fund a discretionary contribution to
its U.S.
defined-benefit pension plan, with any remaining proceeds used
for general
corporate purposes. Although the proposed notes will result in a
slight increase
in leverage, Fitch expects leverage will remain low for GM's
rating category
over the intermediate term.
GM's planned discretionary contribution to its U.S. pension plan
is consistent
with its intention to continue improving the funded status of
its U.S. pension
while also de-risking it. On a projected benefit obligation
basis, GM's U.S.
pension plan was underfunded by $10.4 billion at year-end 2015,
with an 85.4%
funded status.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GM's ratings reflect the fundamental improvement in the
company's core business
over the past several years. In addition, the ratings recognize
progress the
company has made in resolving many of the lawsuits and other
claims that arose
in the wake of its ignition switch recalls in 2014. Fitch
believes the company
has sufficient financial flexibility to manage the remaining
outstanding
recall-related issues while maintaining its investment-grade
credit profile.
Although GM's plans to deploy virtually all of its post-dividend
free cash flow
(FCF; as calculated by Fitch) toward share repurchases is a
concern, we are
comfortable that that the company is committed to its minimum
cash liquidity
target of $20 billion, a level that should allow the company to
withstand a
severe economic downturn.
Following the proposed notes issuance, GM's leverage will remain
low for its
rating category, and the company will continue to be in a strong
net cash
position. Fitch expects that FCF could be pressured somewhat in
the near term by
lingering recall-related cash expenses, but over the longer
term, we expect FCF
to grow on improved product profitability and further
operational efficiencies.
GM continues to be one of the most globally diversified auto
manufacturers, with
a strong position in most major and emerging auto markets, which
helps to shield
it from region-specific economic weakness. Its global
diversification could also
provide opportunities to continue growing its sales volumes in
the event the
U.S. auto market reaches a sales plateau in the next two years.
GM's profitability continues to improve, and the company reached
its 2016 North
American EBIT-adjusted target of 10% (as calculated by the
company) one year
ahead of plan, recording a NA EBIT-adjusted margin of 10.3% in
2015. North
American profitability in 2015 was supported by strong sales of
high-margin
full-size pickups and SUVs, as well as improved margins on
several recently
redesigned passenger cars. Fitch expects GM to once again record
a NA
EBIT-adjusted margin in the 10% range in 2016 as low gasoline
prices continue to
support sales of light trucks and as several additional
redesigned passenger
cars enter the market, including the Chevrolet Cruze and Malibu.
Outside North
America, Fitch expects sales in China and Western Europe will
remain positive in
2016, but sales in South America, Russia and parts of the ASEAN
region are
likely to remain weak for a prolonged period.
Fitch's calculated automotive EBITDA in 2015 was $13.1 billion,
leading to an
EBITDA margin of 9.0%. Pro forma for the proposed issuance, GM's
automotive debt
would have been $11.3 billion and automotive EBITDA leverage
would have been
0.9x at year-end 2015. Fitch expects leverage to remain below 1x
over the
intermediate term and to slowly decline primarily as a result of
increased
EBITDA on further profit growth.
GM had $20.3 billion in automotive cash, cash equivalents and
marketable
securities at year-end 2015, leading to a pro forma net cash
position of $9
billion, including the proposed notes. In addition to its cash
and cash
equivalents, GM had $12.2 billion available on its credit
facilities at year-end
2015, leading to a pro forma net automotive liquidity position
of $21.2 billion.
GM produced breakeven automotive FCF (after dividends) in 2015,
but Fitch
expects the company to produce positive automotive FCF in 2016,
with an FCF
margin in the 1% to 3% range (excluding the $2 billion
discretionary pension
contribution), on further improvement in the company's global
profitability and
a decline in recall-related cash expenses.
Over the next decade, the global auto industry is likely to
experience
significant change from emerging vehicle technologies and new
transportation
business models. Among the traditional auto manufacturers, GM
has been one of
the more active companies working on ways to remain relevant in
this evolving
transportation environment. Its existing OnStar business has
provided it with a
platform for enhanced in-vehicle communications, while it works
on new
technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle communications and
automated driving
capabilities. GM's recent $500 million investment in Lyft, as
well as
partnerships with several car-sharing ventures, will also
provide it with
exposure to transportation models beyond traditional auto
manufacturing and
sales. Fitch expects GM will continue to increase its investment
in emerging
technologies and business models over the next several years as
it looks to
position itself as both an auto manufacturer and a mobility
company.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Global light vehicle sales rise in the low-single-digit range
annually over
the next several years.
-- GM's revenue rises over the intermediate term on a
combination of global
industry growth and modest price increases, while its global
market share
remains near the current level.
--Profitability increases over the intermediate term as GM's
global production
volumes rise, the company makes further progress on cost
efficiencies, and
variable profit increases on new and refreshed vehicles.
--Capital spending exceeds 5% of revenue over the intermediate
term, reflecting
the company's plans to increase investment over the next several
years.
--Dividends rise over the intermediate term, consistent with the
company's plan
to return cash to shareholders.
--GM targets virtually all of its FCF toward share repurchases
over the
intermediate term.
--The company maintains an automotive cash and cash equivalents
balance of about
$20 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Maintaining a North American EBIT margin near 10% on a
sustained basis;
--Generating positive EBIT in the company's European operations;
--Maintaining a FCF margin of 2% or higher;
--Continued growth in global sales and/or market share,
especially in the U.S.
and China.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A decline in the company's automotive cash position to below
$20 billion for a
prolonged period. This could be the result of a change in
financial policy, a
negative recall-related development, or a need to provide
General Motors
Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) with liquidity support.
--A sustained period of negative FCF excluding recall-related
costs;
--An unexpected merger or acquisition that materially weakens
the company's
credit profile.
Fitch maintains the following ratings on GM and its subsidiaries
with a Stable
Outlook:
GM
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured credit facility rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes rating at 'BBB-'.
GMF
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
Opel Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Short-term debt at 'F3'.
General Motors Financial International B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Term Note Program at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: June 17, 2015
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (August 17, 2015).
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
