(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A' with
Stable Outlooks. The
issue ratings on Malta's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'A'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR
has been affirmed
at 'F1' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Malta's IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the following main
factors:
Fitch expects the Maltese economy will continue to outperform
eurozone peers,
with projected average real GDP growth of 3.2% in 2016-2017,
broadly in line
with the 'A' median. Exports' contribution to growth will rise
gradually as
external demand recovers and investment slows. Tertiary
industries will remain
the main engine of growth, in particular IT and professional
services, the
gaming industry, and healthcare services and tourism. Growth
will be down from
an estimated 4.7% in 2015 due to the completion of large-scale
energy investment
projects and the expiration of the EU funding cycle.
Malta's external position compares favourably with 'A' rated
peers, with a net
international investment position estimated at 35% of GDP in
1Q15. The current
account surplus is set to improve in 2016 as large
import-intensive investments
related to energy projects fall. Recovering external demand will
support a
gradual increase in services exports, which along with sturdy
tourism inflows,
will push up the current account surplus to a projected average
of 3.1% of GDP
in 2016-2017. The ongoing improvement of the external position
rests on a steep
acceleration of service exports, denoting the structural shift
of the economy
towards more added-value sectors.
Malta's headline fiscal deficit is lower than the 'A' median and
is expected to
narrow further, due to strong growth and consolidation. The
deficit is forecast
to narrow to 1.1% of GDP in 2016 and 1% of GDP in 2017, down
from an estimated
1.6% of GDP in 2015. Key to the improvement in 2016 is the
assumption that no
additional capital injection will be required for Air Malta as
the company
returns to profitability. Revenues will grow at a slower pace
than nominal GDP,
notably due to the reduction in income tax for those on low
incomes. Meanwhile,
the pension reforms included in the 2016 Budget and the upcoming
wage settlement
will push up public spending.
General government gross debt is on a declining trend and is
estimated at 64.3%
of GDP at end-2015 from almost 70% in 2013. It is set to
decrease further over
the medium term to 60.5% in 2017, but remained well above the
'A' median of
44.5% of GDP at end-2015. This is on the back of an improved
primary surplus and
strong nominal GDP growth. A slowdown in growth or a rapid
increase in
expenditure are the main risks to debt reduction.
Government-guaranteed liabilities are high, and stood at 15.7%
of GDP as of
September 2015. However, risks stemming from the potential
crystallisation of
contingent liabilities, the majority of which related to utility
company,
Enemalta, are reducing. After its partial privatisation in 2015,
the company has
improved its balance sheet and paid off arrears to the
government. The
construction of an interconnector with Italy and completion of
two gas power
plants should further help by reducing energy import costs. The
company is
expected to return to profitability this year, limiting any
additional support
from the government.
The Maltese banking sector is robust, despite its substantial
size (538% of GDP
as of September 2015). Capitalisation and liquidity ratios of
systemically
important core domestic banks (representing 239% of GDP) are
well above the
minimum regulatory requirements, at 13.9% and 52.1%,
respectively, as of June
2015, and profitability is improving. However, the sector is
largely
concentrated with the two largest banks - Bank of Valetta and
HSBC Bank Malta -
holding more than 80% of loans to residents and more than 82% of
deposits. Banks
are also highly exposed to the sovereign through the holding of
securities and
financing of government-related entities, and to the housing
market, as real
estate and construction represent more than half of the loan
portfolio and
two-thirds of bank loans are secured by real estate collateral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-A further track record in consolidating the public finances
that leads to a
lower government debt/GDP ratio.
-A significant decline in contingent liabilities.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
-Significant slippage from fiscal targets leading to
deteriorating public debt
dynamics.
-Crystallisation of material contingent liabilities or a shock
to the banking
sector that requires fiscal support.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that in case of need, the government of Malta
would only be
predisposed towards supporting the core domestic banks, which
are systemically
important, in particular Bank of Valletta (102% of GDP) and
Mediterranean Bank.
For HSBC Bank Malta (89% of GDP), Fitch believes that any
necessary support
would come from its parent company. In Fitch's view, the Maltese
government
would be very unlikely to support the international banks and
would probably not
support noncore banks either.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
