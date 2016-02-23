(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Amgen
Inc.'s (Amgen)
Swiss franc-denominated notes offering a 'BBB' rating.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from this issue to
repay outstanding
indebtedness, including borrowings under a term loan credit
agreement, to
repurchase shares of common stock and for general corporate
purposes.
The notes are rated at the same level as Amgen's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating, as they represent senior unsecured obligations of the
company
The company had USD31.6bn of debt outstanding at end-2015, which
are also rated
at 'BBB'.
A full list of Amgen's ratings is available at the end of this
commentary.
Amgen's profitability improved during 2015. This is largely the
result of a
change in the Enbrel co-promotion agreement with Pfizer Inc.
(Pfizer) resulting
in declining royalty payments to Pfizer through 2016. Fitch
expects further
margin expansion in 2016, driven by increasing sales, improving
mix, lower
royalty payments to Pfizer, additional cost savings.
Growth of a number of established products, progress with
ramping up newer
medicines and advancing pipeline projects should help to offset
some of the risk
of anticipated branded and biosimilar competition to Neulasta,
Neupogen and
Epogen.
Amgen has made significant progress with its drug development
pipeline during
the past two years with a number of key approvals and positive
clinical data for
other projects in late-stage development.
Fitch expects Amgen to continue generating solid free cash flow
(FCF: cash from
operations less capital expenditure and dividends) of at least
USD6bn annually,
representing about a 30% FCF margin, supported by improving
sales and margins,
modestly offset by an increasing dividend.
At 3.0x Amgen's gross debt-to-EBITDA is at the high end of the
range for its
'BBB' rating. In 2015, the company issued USD3.5bn of debt to
fund share
repurchases, which offset the deleveraging from EBITDA growth
driven by recently
strong operational performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Continued Margin Improvement Expected
Fitch expects Amgen's margins will continue to improve during
the intermediate
term. EBITDA margin will benefit from an improving sales mix,
and a reduction in
selling, general and administration expense. The declining
royalty payments by
Amgen to Pfizer associated with the start of a three-year phase
out period for
the co-promotion agreement of Enbrel in the U.S. and Canada will
also support
margin improvement in 2016. In addition, prioritisation of
product pipeline
projects has reduced research and development spending as a
percentage of sales.
Younger Portfolio Products Growing
Newer therapies such as XGEVA (bone metastases), Prolia
(osteoporosis), Nplate
(thrombocytopenia), Vectibix (metastatic colorectal cancer) and
Kyprolis
(relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma) are posting strong
double-digit
growth, as good clinical experience drives increased acceptance
in the medical
community. These four products accounted for only 18% of sales
during 2015
compared with 16% in 2014. Aggregrate growth for these five
products was 23%
during 2015, while total sales grew 8% during the same period.
In addition,
2016 sales will benefit from recent market introductions of
Repatha and Imlygic.
Significant Pipeline Progress
Amgen has also experienced a number of successes in advancing
products through
its pipeline. The company received FDA approval for Blincyto
(acute
lymphoblastic leukemia) in December 2014, Corlanor (heart
failure) in April
2015, Repatha (hyperlipidemia) in August 2015 and Imlygic
(cancer) in October
2015. Brodalumumab (rheumatoid arthritis) and romosozumab
(osteoporosis) have
generated positive clinical trial data. These drugs all have the
potential to
improve outcomes in a number of patients that currently face
sub-optimal
treatment options.
Intellectual Property Challenges
The base patent for Neulasta in the U.S. expired in October
2015, and in Europe
it expired in February 2015. International patents for Sensipar
lapsed in
October 2015. In addition, the European patent for the
second-generation
erythropoietin medicine, Aranesp, expired in August 2014.
Collectively, these
maturing pharmaceuticals represent roughly 30% of total revenues
that are at
risk to branded or biosimilar competition.
Amgen has already lost patent protection in the U.S. for Epogen
and Neupogen.
Teva's branded medication and Sandoz's recently-approved
biosimilar therapy will
take share directly from Neupogen and, to a lesser extent,
Neulasta, Amgen's
long-acting filagrastim treatment. However, the competing
products will not
benefit from interchangeability with the originator biologics,
requiring
competitors to spend on marketing and selling. This means that
stiff price
competition will be less likely for Amgen's products. In
addition, Amgen's
On-Body injector for Neulasta could help mitigate biosimilar
competition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for 2016 within the rating case for
Amgen include:
--Low to mid-single digit organic top-line growth driven by the
uptake of new
product commercialisation offset by increased competitive
pressure for some
established products .
--FCF of about USD6bn with a roughly 50 bps improvement in the
operating
EBITDA margin.
--Cash deployment prioritised for dividends, share repurchases
and targeted
acquisitions.
--Gross leverage is maintained at or below 3.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments, individually or collectively,
that may lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--An upgrade of the ratings is not likely in the near-term given
currently high
leverage;
--An upgrade could occur if the company maintains leverage in
the 2.2x to 2.6x
range and operational performance remains strong.
Negative: Future developments, individually or collectively,
that may lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Gross leverage sustained above 3.0x, which would likely result
in a Negative
Outlook or a one-notch downgrade;
--Stressed leverage driven by financial decisions that include
debt-financed
share repurchases, dividends or acquisitions. In addition,
operational stress
that decreases profitability, greater-than-expected biosimilar
and brand name
drug competition and/or unsuccessful commercialisation of the
late-stage
research pipeline can put ratings under pressure.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
The biggest risk to Amgen's liquidity profile is the increasing
amount of cash
balances held overseas. The company had cash and short-term
investments of
USD30bn on 30 September, 2015, of which only USD1.1bn resides
domestically.
Unless the company chooses to repatriate cash, Fitch believes
that Amgen will
continue to issue debt to fund domestic capital deployment,
including payments
to shareholders.
Fitch forecasts FCF to remain above USD6bn annually,
representing a FCF margin
of around 30% through 2018, included a growing dividend that is
currently at
USD2.26bn for the latest 12 months (LTM) to September 2015. FCF
was USD6.6bn for
the LTM to September 2015.
Additional liquidity comes from full availability of a recently
amended and
extended USD2.5bn credit facility that matures on 30 July2019.
The facility
backstops an untapped USD2.5bn commercial paper programme
providing additional
financial flexibility. Fitch expects Amgen will refinance the
vast majority of
its debt maturities. The company has roughly USD2.3bn of debt
maturing in 2016,
USD4.3bn in 2017, USD2bn in 2018 and USD3.4bn in 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Amgen as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Bank loan 'BBB';
--Short term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
