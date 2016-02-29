(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Personal Bankruptcy Filings Target Sixth Straight Annual Decline here NEW YORK, February 29 (Fitch) Total 2016 U.S. personal bankruptcy filings are positioned to fall for a sixth consecutive year, according to Fitch Ratings in a special report. Fitch projects personal bankruptcies to decline by roughly 6%-8%, with stable unemployment levels, sustained consumer discipline and continued price growth in the housing sector driving the decline. 'The labor market remains steady, consumer confidence is up and gas prices figure to stay low for the foreseeable future, which should help keep personal bankruptcy filings trending lower,' said Director Herman Poon. Lower initial jobless claims and continued improvement in unemployment drove further the decline in consumer filings, falling 10.2% year over year in 2015. While consumers continued to borrow last year thanks to higher consumer confidence levels, overall macro conditions have generally supported the lower trend. The contraction in personal bankruptcy filings helped generate positive improvement in ABS collateral performance in 2015, with credit card delinquencies and chargeoffs hovering at or near record lows for much of the year. Despite a marginal increase, prime auto loan ABS losses remained well below historical levels. Subprime auto loan ABS asset performance, however, showed much volatility last year. 'Personal Bankruptcy Filings Target Sixth Consecutive Annual Decline' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Herman Poon Director +1-212-908-0847 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Michael Dean Managing Director +1-212-908-0556 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.