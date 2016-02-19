(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 19 (Fitch) Mexican banks demonstrated their
ability to
continue growing despite slower-than-expected economic growth in
2015 (Mexico's
2015 GDP growth was 2.5% versus 2010-2014 average of 3.3%) and a
difficult and
volatile global financial environment. Fitch Ratings believes
that Mexican banks
were able to adapt rapidly to new market conditions in the
country, where demand
for corporate loans and big enterprise loans fell, and the
credit card business
was less attractive than in previous years. Therefore, to
replace this growth,
Mexican banks gave more consideration to credit products that
were previously
not fully served, such as lending to small- to medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs)
and personal loans (including unsecured loans and payroll
loans). Auto loans
also helped in the overall lending increase, as a result of the
local automotive
industry's recovery from the 2008 crisis.
Mexican banks' gross loan portfolio grew significantly in 2015
compared to 2014
(14.6% vs 10.3%), in line with Fitch expectations. Almost 80% of
system growth
is driven by lending from the seven major banks (G7 banks, whcih
compose 80% of
total system assets). By type of loan, around 51% is the result
of corporate
lending from all banks, of which up to 25% consists of SME loans
whose
importance gradually grew to 24% in 2015 from 21% in 2011. Fitch
believes that
banks preferred this segment due to favorable credit conditions
from state-owned
development banks which were notably enhanced during the past
year. Such
positive conditions were evident in the flexible funding and in
guarantees
schemes that helped private banks absorb credit losses.
Overall, gross loans outstanding grew at a healthy 14.6% for the
year ending
December 2015, compared to 10.3% for the year ending December
2014. As of
December 2015, central bank data supported this trend, with
total banking
lending to the private sector increasing by a nominal rate of
13.8% year over
year. Fitch expects loan growth in Mexico to finish 2016 in the
range of 12% to
14%. The unevenness in loan growth across loan market segments
highlights the
degree to which loan market dynamics can vary.
Mexico's credit penetration in 2010-2014 was in average 27.9% of
GDP. As of
2015, this indicator grew to 32.5%, continuing a positive trend
toward the
government's goal, although in Fitch's opinion, the 40% target
in 2018 continues
to appear ambitious. However, it continues to close the gap
among other newly
fast-growing economies of Latin American such as Peru (40.1%)
and Colombia
(55.1%), but is still far behind Brazil (77.2%), Chile (83.9%),
and Panama
(86.6%). According to these ratios, Fitch believes that Mexican
Banks still have
room to grow.
G7 banks hold a credit portfolio of around MXN3,218 billion,
representing 84% of
the total loans. The next group in importance is the mid-sized
banks, composed
of nine banks, which share around 11% of the market; this
group's annual growth
of 21.9% was greatly supported by corporate and personal
lending. Both the G7
and mid-size banks have shown an interest in consumer loans,
especially personal
loans, which for both has resulted in growth to around 30% of
their respective
portfolios. It is noteworthy that these groups' fast growth in
personal loans
does not necessarily mean that they are taking on additional
risk. They are
growing in this lending segment through cross-selling and not by
open-market
underwriting. In both groups of banks corporate lending still
dominates.
Overall, this type of loan grew 17.4% in 2015. Specialized
consumer banks (eight
banks) are focusing on payroll (26.6% growth), given the lower
level of
delinquency of the product, rather than personal lending, which
shows a decrease
of 10.6%. In general, this group decreased its portfolio by 1.5%
relative to
2014, mainly because they are being more conservative in their
underwriting
standards and are reducing their portfolios in order to enhance
portfolio
quality.
There are four foreign exchange (F/X) banks in the system. These
are mainly
focused on F/X trade although they are looking for
diversification through other
segments, mainly lending, and are experiencing faster growth
than the industry
average. Fitch expects that these banks will continue to grow
rapidly, and the
challenge will be to do so without altering their adequate
credit profiles.
For the trading banks', seven companies and all subsidiaries of
major global
trading banks, growth is also usually variable, focused on
short-term commercial
loans. In many cases the credit segment is not included in their
operations;
these banks are solely vehicles of securities brokerages. Fitch
expects that
these banks will continue to operate in the same way in the
foreseeable future.
The other banks in the Mexican banking system, eight specialized
and smallest
banks, show relatively high growth rates because they are newly
created
companies and are looking to increase their market share
rapidly. In Fitch's
view, their creation and rapid growth continue to be positive
for Mexico's
financial inclusion as well as for banking competition, although
they will not
affect concentrations in the banking system.
