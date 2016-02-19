(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Ingram
Micro, Inc. (Ingram) including its 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured debt rating. Approximately $1.2 billion of debt
Ingram's debt
outstanding as of Oct. 3, 2015 is affected by Fitch's action.
The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. A full list of the current rating follows at the
end of this
release.
Today's affirmation follows Ingram's announcement that it has
agreed to merge
with Tianjin Tianhai in an all-cash transaction valued at
approximately $6
billion. The affirmation was driven by Fitch's expectation that
the ownership
change will not result in significant changes to Ingram's
capital structure,
financial policies, or operating strategies. Fitch expects that
Ingram's new
owners will perpetuate the historically conservative management
of Ingram's
credit profile and that the financing put in place by HNA Group
(HNA), a Chinese
conglomerate and parent of Tianjin Tianhai, will not require a
material call on
the liquidity and cash flow generated by Ingram. The acquisition
is part of
Tianjin Tianhai's strategy of investing in supply chain and
logistic industries.
HNA has indicated that they will not significantly change
Ingram's capital
structure, strategic direction, or management team. HNA has also
indicated that
they do not intend to close or integrate facilities, warehouses,
or systems.
In accordance with the terms of the transaction, Tianjin Tianhai
will acquire
Ingram's outstanding equity interests for $38.90 per share,
representing a 39%
premium relative to Ingram's average closing share price during
the trailing
thirty day period ended Feb. 16, 2016. The transaction is
expected to close in
the second half of 2016, subject to customary regulatory review.
Approvals of
both Ingram Micro's and Tianjin Tianhai's stockholders are
required to approve
the merger. Both boards have already approved the transaction.
In line with the
terms of the transaction Ingram will suspend its dividend and
share repurchase
program. Upon closing of the transaction Ingram will become part
of the HNA
group and will operate as a subsidiary of Tianjin Tianhai.
Change of control provisions for the revolver and securitization
facility would
be triggered; however, Fitch believes these facilities may be
renegotiated with
Ingram's lenders. Fitch acknowledges the heightened event risks
related to the
change of control provisions included within Ingram's
outstanding senior
unsecured notes. The change of control provision requires a
credit rating
downgrade below investment grade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for stable
operating
performance, consistent annual free cash flow (FCF) through the
cycle, and solid
credit protection measures. Fitch expects low- to mid-single
digit revenue
growth in constant currency over the intermediate term. Ingram's
focus on
value-added services for the faster growing small- to
medium-size businesses
(SMB) space, including mobility and supply chain solutions, will
be key to
accelerating revenue growth.
Fitch believes cloud computing growth and data center solutions
for the SMB
market will continue to present risks and opportunities, with
wholesale cloud
computing and data center solutions adoption by customers
potentially shrinking
Ingram Micro's addressable market. At the same time, these
trends should
increase complexity, which favor value-added services and
wholesale
distributors' wide product and service offerings.
Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin will remain thin but
expand slightly over
the intermediate term, driven by operating efficiencies and
headcount
reductions. Fitch also expects operating EBITDA margin will
remain above 1.5%
through the cycle. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Oct. 3,
2015, Fitch
estimates operating EBITDA margin was 1.69%, versus 1.62% for
the comparable
prior year.
Fitch expects consistently positive annual FCF through the
intermediate term
with fluctuations driven by working capital investments to
support growth.
Countercyclical inventory supports cash flow within the context
of negative
revenue growth.
Fitch does not expect any material change to existing financial
policies
(outside of the suspension of dividends and share repurchases)
and expects
credit protection measures to remain solid for the rating
through the
intermediate term. Total debt adjusted for rental expense to
operating EBITDAR
(adjusted leverage) should remain below 3.5x over the
intermediate term and was
2.4x for the LTM ended Oct. 3, 2015. Operating EBITDA to gross
interest expense
should remain near 10x or better over the intermediate term and
was 9.1x for
this LTM period.
Ratings strengths include:
--Broad customer and geographic diversification; --Scale of
operations and
geographic reach gives Ingram a competitive advantage in
attracting and
maintaining suppliers;
--Leading industry positions in the Americas, Europe, and
Asia-Pacific;
--Importance of wholesale distribution model to both original
equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) and value added resellers (VARs).
Rating concerns include:
--Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global
economic
conditions, including current FX headwinds associated with the
company's
presence overseas.
--Low-margin and high working capital nature of the wholesale
distribution
model, which can lead to volatility in profitability and FCF,
although lower
inventory has historically provided a substantial source of
liquidity during
cyclical downturns.
--Significant reliance on Hewlett-Packard and Apple as
suppliers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Ingram's acquisition by HNA does not significantly change
Ingram's capital
structure, operating profile, or strategy.
--Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in constant currency,
driven by top
line growth for the technology solutions businesses.
--Operating EBITDA margin will remain thin but expand slightly
over the
intermediate term.
--Consistently positive annual FCF through the intermediate term
with meaningful
fluctuations driven by significant working capital investments
to support
growth.
--Ingram will manage borrowings to maintain adjusted leverage
below 3.5x over
the intermediate term.
--Operating EBITDA to gross interest expense will remain near
10x or better over
the intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Ingram's new ownership structure results in significant
changes to Ingram's
current financial, operating, or strategic profiles; or
--Fitch's expectations for adjusted leverage sustained above
3.5x, driven by:
(i) structurally lower operating EBITDA from sustained revenue
declines or
competitive pricing; or (ii) negative FCF from lower
profitability in
conjunction with diminished working capital efficiency.
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating action, given Ingram
Micro's low
profitability and significant working capital needs; however,
positive rating
actions could result from: (i) expectations for structurally
higher FCF of $750
million to $1 billion from sustained revenue growth and modest
profit margin
expansion; and (ii) management's commitment to managing
borrowings to maintain
adjusted leverage below 2x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity was solid as of Oct. 3, 2015 and consisted primarily
of $945 million
in cash and cash equivalents ($463 million in the U.S.), an
undrawn $1.5 billion
senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring January 2020
and
approximately $675 million of capacity under a North American
accounts
receivable securitization program which expires April 2018.
Ingram also has
several additional committed and uncommitted receivable
financing facilities
which can provide further liquidity.
Ingram's debt primarily consisted of the following as of Oct. 3,
2016:
--$300 million of 5.25% senior notes due June 2017;
--$300 million of 5% senior notes due June 2022;
--$500 million of 4.95% senior notes due June 2024.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Ingram's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
