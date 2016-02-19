(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 19 (Fitch) The standalone credit
profiles of many
Indian public sector banks should come under pressure unless
there is meaningful
action to restore capital adequacy, says Fitch Ratings.
Significant quarterly
losses reported at several large public banks last week,
including Bank of
Baroda and Bank of India, underscored long-standing
balance-sheet and capital
risks stemming from legacy issues pertaining to poor asset
quality and weak
provisioning.
Fitch's estimated capital need for the system of USD140bn may
need to be
reassessed, given some of the losses. But the revision should
only be slight,
considering that Fitch has long assessed India's banking system
on a
stressed-asset basis - rather than NPLs - and factored in
under-provisioning in
the ratings for public sector banks.
The sudden deterioration in profitability at many public banks
in the third
quarter (3QFY16) of the financial year ending March 2016 (FY16)
was triggered
mainly by higher provisioning resulting from the
reclassification of certain
loans. Pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was a key
factor driving
the bulk of reclassification. The RBI had nudged banks (both
public and private)
to identify stressed accounts and significantly raise
provisioning over two
quarters through to FYE16.
It is unusual for the RBI to be driving state banks to raise
provisioning so
quickly, and indicates that earnings pressures will continue in
4QFY16 and
possibly beyond. Fitch believes the RBI's intention to clean-up
bank balance
sheets by FY17 as a pre-requisite to kick-start credit growth
could help to
revive investor confidence in public-sector banks. But the
suddenness and speed
of the provisioning in 2HFY16 highlights how long it has taken
to address poor
balance sheets. It also raises questions over the pace and
implementation of
bank recapitalisation and reforms, especially when central bank
intervention is
required in identification of bad assets.
Fitch has long highlighted that provisioning at state banks is
weak and that
significant new capital was necessary to maintain credit
profiles. However, the
effect on earnings and credit profiles would have been less
dramatic had the
provisioning process been spread out over a longer period.
Notably, the impact on private-sector banks was relatively
limited, with
public-sector banks having to provide nearly 8x more for NPLs.
This resulted in
a cumulative loss of almost INR108bn (USD1.6bn) in 3QFY16;
equating to nearly
43% of the INR250bn capital injection planned by government for
FY16.
This indicates that there will be limited options for government
but to provide
more core capital than budgeted. Activity to raise additional
Tier 1 capital has
remained limited, while book valuations continue to trade at
heavy discounts.
Media reports have already been indicating that a package for
additional capital
for public banks is being prepared. Fitch expects government to
remain generally
supportive in providing capital; but the longer it takes to
restore market
confidence, the greater the likely cost. There has also been
speculation that
government may dilute its stake in the public banks in light of
the enormous
capital requirements. Fitch maintains that this is unlikely for
now.
The small and mid-sized public banks appear to be most affected
with severe
losses. Smaller banks lack the funding flexibility, and also
face higher asset
concentration in particular sectors and regions. There is quite
a high risk that
some smaller banks' core capitalisation may fall below the
regulatory minimum,
with growth prospects likely to be weak - due to both poor
capitalisation and
asset-quality issues - and core capitalisation inching closer to
the minimum
Basel III requirements.
