(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Bank of China
Ltd. (BOC) Hong Kong Branch's proposed long-term senior
unsecured US dollar
notes issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme an
expected Long-Term
Rating of 'A(EXP)'.
The issue will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the
proceeds will
be used primarily to support BOC's overseas asset growth. The
issue amount and
maturity structure will be finalised upon settlement. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information
already received.
The notes will be issued under BOC's USD20bn MTN programme. The
MTN programme
was first rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013, and
subsequently affirmed
on 10 July 2015. The size of the programme was increased to
USD20bn from USD10bn
on 18 June 2015 to support BOC's asset expansion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch sees BOC Hong Kong Branch as part of the same legal
entity, BOC.
Therefore, the notes to be issued under the MTN programme
represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC,
and are rated in
line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A'/Stable. The bank's
IDR is underpinned by the agency's expectations of an extremely
high probability
of support from the Chinese government in the event of stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to the ratings of the notes will be correlated
directly with changes
in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the
perceived willingness
or ability of government to support BOC in a full and timely
manner.
