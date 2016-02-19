(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 18 (Fitch) The Info-Communications
Development Authority's
(IDA) latest announcement of its spectrum-allocation framework
will facilitate a
more conducive environment for the entry of a fourth mobile
network operator
(MNO) in Singapore, and intensify competition in the
telecommunications sector
further, says Fitch Ratings.
The regulator has lowered the reserve price of the total 60MHz
spectrum set
aside for a new MNO to SGD35m from SGD40m and doubled the
allocation of spectrum
in the 2.3GHz band to 40MHz. The latest composition of spectrum
- consisting of
2x10MHz in 900MHz and 40MHz in 2.3GHz - will enable the new
entrant to have a
good mix of spectrum for wide coverage and capacity for 4G
services. This will
enable it to compete more effectively on a level playing field
with incumbents
Singtel (A+/Stable), Starhub and M1.
We see the new entrant benefitting from the larger allocation of
the coveted
900MHz, compared with the 2x5MHz set aside for each of the
incumbents. In
Malaysia's recent spectrum re-allocation, smaller MNOs were
allocated a much
smaller 900MHz spectrum of 2x5MHz each. Singtel and M1 currently
have 2x15MHz
and 2x10MHz, respectively, in 900MHz, while Starhub has 2x5MHz
in the Extended
GSM band.
Fitch believes the smaller spectrum allocation in the 900MHz
band for the
incumbents will result in the companies raising their capex
investments in the
next two years. The lower-frequency band is more cost-efficient
for 4G
deployment because of its wider coverage and better penetration
within
buildings.
The IDA will also be putting up 700MHz in a general spectrum
auction in the
third quarter this year, although the spectrum availability is
uncertain pending
the analogue broadcast switch-over to digital broadcasting TV.
The 900MHz spectrum rights will be available from 1 April 2017,
and the IDA is
setting an 18-month deadline for nationwide rollout from the
time the spectrum
is auctioned (by 30 September 2018). Until 2018, any new entrant
is likely to
utilise incumbents' networks to offer nationwide coverage. The
IDA does not
regulate wholesale pricing on mobile services, so Fitch believes
the new entrant
will have few cost advantages during the initial period to pass
down to
consumers to build its competitive position. We expect a large
cash burn for the
MNO, limiting its ability to compete aggressively in terms of
pricing in the
next two years.
Singtel is the least exposed among the incumbents to the entry
of a new MNO,
given its diversified income stream. The telco derives only 34%
of its funds
from operations from its Singapore home market. M1 is the most
exposed, due to
its domestic-driven revenue and as the smallest of the incumbent
MNOs.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
