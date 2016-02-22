(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS
Bank Ltd.'s (DBS)
USD20m 15-year callable range accrual notes due 25 February 2031
(ISIN: XS
1361446930) a rating of 'AA-(emr)'. The notes are to be issued
on 25 February
2016 under DBS's USD5bn structured note programme. The (emr)
suffix indicates
that the rating only reflects the counterparty credit risk of
DBS, and excludes
the embedded market risk that may vary the size of the coupon
payments on the
notes.
The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon
stream on the
notes is subject to market risk. Coupon payments are linked to
the US dollar
three-month LIBOR and the spread between the 30-year and
five-year US dollar
swap rates. The instruments may not pay any coupon for a
particular interest
period if the referenced interest rates move unfavourably. The
total interest
payout on the notes is capped at 4.27% a year.
While the tenor on the notes is 15 years, the bank has the
option to redeem all
outstanding notes at par on any interest payment date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of DBS and rank equally with all its other unsecured,
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in DBS's IDR,
which is driven by
its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.]
For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms Major
Singaporean Banks at 'AA-', Outlook Stable" dated 14 August 2015
and its rating
report dated 27 October 2015, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com
DBS's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
