(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, February 22 (Fitch) Brazil's three largest
private sector
banks will focus on tighter cost controls, enhanced
cross-selling initiatives
and increased fee income to manage the challenging economic
environment in
Brazil, Fitch Ratings says. We expect this pressure to remain on
the banks
through second-half 2017.
The biggest private-sector Brazilian banks have mostly exhausted
the strategies
they used to manage 2015's downturn, including repricing their
loan portfolios,
improving collateral coverage and reducing exposure to lower
credit borrowers
while expanding their excess loan loss reserves.
In 2016 the challenge will be to offset lower business volumes,
to absorb
expected rise in retail lending delinquencies and the prospect
of an
unprecedented rise in corporate credit defaults. Their
strategies will be
focused on stringent cost control and a seeking a rapid
expansion of fee income
and other noncredit revenues. The main generators of fee income
are often
account service fees and credit card fees. Itau Unibanco's 2016
guidance for its
credit portfolio growth ranged between -0.5% and 4.5%, while
fees and
commissions ranged between 6% and 9%. Banco Bradesco's guidance
was in the same
range.
The continued recession has intensified asset quality concerns
for both
corporate and retail portfolios, and Fitch expects the banks to
limit their
exposure in these areas. Loan growth in 2016 should be close to,
or below,
inflation, according to the banks management teams. Loan growth
at Brazilian
private banks had been in the lower teens from 2011 to 2014.To
mitigate the
impact of lower net interest income on profitability, banks will
concentrate on
cutting noninterest expenses and boosting fee income and other
noncredit
revenues. Cost-cutting initiatives vary from bank to bank but
usually include
laying off middle management executives, reducing bonuses,
downsizing business
units (particularly investment and corporate banking, equities
sales and
brokerage) and renegotiating office rents and service contracts.
Increased cross-selling to existing clients rather than
acquiring new ones has
been one of the most common strategies to raise revenue and
contain credit
costs. Fee income from retail banking, brokerage, asset
management, credit cards
and insurance operations may help retain profitability.
Investing in IT,
focusing on digital banking and expanding each bank's foothold
in the credit
card business aim to leverage the importance of noncredit
revenues and expand
profitability per client. Digital banking would lower overall
fixed costs while
overhead should decline as the traditional model of physical
branches is
eventually eclipsed by digital platforms.
Brazil's largest banks will likely continue to pursue business
segments with
reasonably positive profits amid the economic crisis and to
adapt their business
models to the challenging scenario. Itau Unibanco's acquisition
of Recovery, a
leading loan recovery company previously owned by BTG Pactual,
is one example of
this strategy. With this acquisition, Itau may improve its own
loan recovery
performance while also leveraging Recovery's expertise with loan
recovery
services and acquiring written-off and nonperforming loan
portfolios, which
could boost profits from higher-than-average recovery success.
These strategies' effectiveness will be tempered by how well
they complement the
banks' business models and commercial strategies and how the
banks manage
adjustments to their cost structures.
Contact:
Robert Stoll
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-9155
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504-2213
Rob Rowan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.