RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
special report
'2016 Brazilian Lending Trends: Bleak Environment for Loan
Recovery'.
The Brazilian government's policy to boost economic growth
through lending
showed signs of wearing out in 2015. Following a decade of 20%
annual loan
growth, in 2015 there was a marked slowdown in both financial
institutions'
appetites to originate new loans and in companies and consumers'
demand for
borrowing. As a result, outstanding loans in the financial
system grew by a
meager 6.6%, which was well below annual inflation of 10.67%.
The significant slowdown in economic activity, a fall in
disposable income,
increasing unemployment and inflation, local currency
devaluation, as well as
the implications of investigations in progress, especially the
Lava Jato
operation, contributed to the increase in non-performing loans
(NPLs:
delinquency over 90 days) in 2015. NPLs in the Brazilian
financial system rose
in a meaningful way in 2015, increasing from 2.7% of total loans
in December
2014 to 3.5% in December 2015. In Fitch's opinion, NPLs will
continue to
increase in 2016.
Given their countercyclical policy roles - in addition to the
possibility of
political interference - it is expected that public banks will
continue to
present loan growth above that of the private banks. More
conservative in
comparison with public banks, large private banks have worked
more with
distressed loans' recovery and have presented better
provisioning standards
compared with public banks.
Fitch expects loan growth to remain low, between 4%-7%, due to
the challenging
economic conditions, modest loan demand, and low risk appetite
from banks.
The complete report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br'
'www.fitchratings.com.br' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Pedro Carvalho
Analyst
+55 21 4503-2602
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ CEP
20010-010
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Brazilian Lending Trends (Bleak Environment for Loan
Recovery)
here
