(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China-based
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.'s (Hikvision,
A-/Stable) EUR400m
1.25% senior unsecured notes due 2019 final rating of 'A-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents confirming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 13 January 2016. The notes are rated at the
same level as
Hikvision's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating as they constitute
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CETC's Only Surveillance Platform: Hikvision's ratings benefit
from a one-notch
uplift due to its moderately strong linkage with China
Electronics Technology
Group Corporation (CETC). Hikvision, whose standalone rating
level is 'BBB+', is
CETC's only platform in the surveillance market within the CETC
group and the
general platform for CETC's key projects such as "Safe City" and
"Smart City".
It is CETC's most profitable subsidiary, contributing a
significant portion of
CETC's EBIT and cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2014. CETC is
wholly owned by
the State-owned Assets and Administration Commission of the
State Council.
Steady and Solid Industry Growth: Fitch expects China's video
surveillance
market to expand further, driven by the continued increase in
China's public
security expenditure, corporates' spending on security and
surveillance, and the
acceleration in the upgrade cycle to Internet Protocol
(IP)-based surveillance
systems. Being the market leader, Hikvision should remain the
prime beneficiary
of the industry growth. The video surveillance market is a
large, stable market
that continued to grow during the global financial crisis in
2008. China is the
world's largest video surveillance market, accounting for
one-third of global
demand.
Leading Market Positions: The ratings reflect Hikvision's
world-leading market
positions in closed-circuit television (CCTV) and video
surveillance equipment.
According to Frost & Sullivan, Hikvision tops every
CCTV/surveillance equipment
category by revenue and Hikvision's global market share expanded
to 9.0% in
2014, from 4.3% in 2012. In China, which is Hikvision's main
market (around 75%
of revenue), the company held a market share of 19.9% in 2014,
up from 13.4% in
2012. For higher-end markets, such as government and large
enterprises,
Hikvision's market share is over 30%.
Fragmented Market Structure: The ratings also reflect Fitch's
view that the
global video surveillance market is likely to remain fragmented
in the next
three years. However, Fitch expects to see increasing industry
consolidation in
China, driven by stiff price competition at the lower-end of the
market and the
increasing need for economies of scale in R&D and distribution.
Strong R&D Ability: Hikvision possesses strong R&D ability and
cost benefits,
which are reinforced by the company's large scale. Video
surveillance products
and solutions have become increasingly R&D intensive. Hikvision
has the largest
R&D team in the industry and spends significantly more on R&D
than competitors
on video surveillance technologies and products. This
significant lead in R&D
could translate into a much broader product portfolio and more
customised
features, enabling the company to maintain market-leading
positions.
Cost Leadership: Hikvision's low cost base enables it to have a
larger
engineering team than its competitors, which should assist in
the development of
broader product portfolios and respond quicker to changing
markets. In addition,
as the largest hardware supplier in the global video
surveillance market,
Hikvision has strong bargaining power with upstream component
suppliers and
downstream system integrators/contractors and distributors.
High Profitability; Solid Cash Generation: Hikvision has the
highest
profitability among its global and domestic rivals, due to its
economies of
scale and integrated business model with broad product range. It
also benefits
from a stronger market position in the government and large
enterprise segments,
which require more customisation. Fitch expects Hikvision's
margins to trend
down in the next three years mainly due to an increase in price
competition in
the lower-end segments. However, we expect Hikvision's operating
margin to
remain relatively high, at 20% or above, in the next three
years, which in turn
should support solid CFO generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hikvision
include:
- robust industry growth in China and steady market share gains
are likely to
continue to drive over 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)
for 2015-2017
- profit margins under some pressure partly due to competition
and partly due to
a change in sales mix with higher sales in the lower-end
segments
- capex to increase significantly, compared to previous years,
in 2015-2018 due
to construction of the Tonglu production facility and the
internet R&D centre
- dividend payout ratio at 30%-35%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- any sign of weakening linkage with CETC
- significant deterioration in its market position in the video
surveillance
market
- significant M&A that negatively affects the operations or the
business profile
- sustained operating EBIT margin of 20% or below (2014: 30%)
- sustained funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage
above 1.0x (2014:
0.1x)
- loss of net cash position
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- any sign of strengthening linkage with CETC
- meaningful increase in video surveillance market share whilst
maintaining
credit metrics at their current level, or better.
LIQUIDITY
Low Leverage; Strong Liquidity: Hikvision has a conservative
capital structure
and solid liquidity. It had a net cash position of CNY4.8bn at
end-September
2015. Fitch expects the company to maintain a conservative
capital structure
with a large net cash position over the medium to long-term, as
we believe the
company will continue to maintain high profitability and gain
market share in
the steadily expanding video surveillance market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
