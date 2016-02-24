(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thomas
Cook Group Plc's
(TCG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook. The
senior unsecured notes are also affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3'; for both
TCG and Thomas
Cook Finance plc.
The rating reflects the high risk inherent in the tour operator
business, due to
competition and the ability to preserve market share. Macro
factors such as
changing consumer spending habits, economic uncertainty and
geopolitical events
compound the idiosyncratic risks that TCG is exposed to. High
leverage and
seasonality of working capital also weigh on the ratings.
In addition to TCG's ongoing turnaround efforts, other factors
supporting the
ratings are the group's strong brand, leading market position,
geographical
diversification and scale as well as steadily improving
operating performance.
However the Stable Outlook balances the improved financial
headroom against the
increasingly high risks in the tour operator business,
particularly structural
changes, intense competition and a more uncertain economic
outlook within its
key end markets.
Management has announced its intention to reduce TCG's
fixed-term debt by
GBP300m by financial year to September 2018 as well as to
commence dividend
payments from FY17 (based on 20%-30% of prior year reported
profit after tax).
Fitch forecasts group-adjusted funds from operation (FFO) gross
leverage will
trend towards 5.0x by FYE18, excluding the GBP300m announced
fixed-term debt
reduction. A revision of the Outlook to Positive or an upgrade
would be
contingent on evidence of a stronger business and financial
profile,
particularly a more robust business model together with reduced
gross leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recovery against Heavy Competition
Fitch forecasts group EBIT margins to continue to steadily
improve to 4.2% by
FY18, helped by slowly recovering end markets, a focused,
competent management
team and a refreshed product offering.
The ability of TCG to grow margins at a faster rate, in our
view, will remain
constrained by events and external shocks, dampening the
positive impact from
self-help measures. We believe that management's target to
achieve an EBIT
increase of between GBP100m and GBP120m by FY18 under its new
customer-focused
plan will be difficult to achieve against increasing
competition, changing
consumer spending habits and cyclicality, which is reflected in
the current 'B'
rating.
Strong Brand Name
TCG is one of the largest tour operators in Europe, with a
well-known and
trusted brand, geographic diversification and scale. In Fitch's
view, the
ability to preserve market share, maintain competiveness and
grow top line
revenue through differentiated, higher-margin product offerings
is a key driver
of the rating.
Exposure to External Risks
The tour operator business is vulnerable to changing weather
patterns and
natural disasters, geopolitical events and reputation risk.
Other risks include
fuel price, foreign currency and regulation risks, all of which
could materially
impact profitability and are captured under the current ratings.
Such events
tend to have a short-term impact, usually in the form of
constraining margin
uplift. For example the terrorist attack in Tunisia in 2015
reduced TCG's EBIT
by GBP22m.
Seasonality and Leverage
Working capital is highly seasonal and typically increases in Q1
of the
company's financial year (between October and December) when TCG
pays its hotels
and other suppliers. Cash balances typically build up in Q3 and
Q4 and are paid
out in Q1 of the following financial year. For liquidity
calculation we set
aside GBP1,100m from year-end cash balances as restricted
amount, as this is
deemed not available for debt service. We expect TCG to continue
to have minimum
liquidity headroom of GBP200m, which is consistent with the
current rating.
Fitch forecasts lease-adjusted FFO gross leverage will trend
towards 5.0x by
FYE18 (6.4x at FYE15). In calculating Fitch-adjusted gross
leverage, we no
longer add an amount for working capital as this is captured
under restricted
cash for liquidity purposes. Instead we now factor in an amount
for average
gross debt over the financial year, which conservatively takes
into account
expected drawings under the revolving credit facility of up to
GBP200m in Q1 of
each financial year.
Above-average Recovery Prospects in Default Scenario
We apply a going-concern approach and assume a
post-restructuring EBITDA of
GBP382m, and an enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA multiple of 4.5x.
Following
customary restructuring charges, we estimate recovery of between
51% and 70% for
unsecured creditors, resulting in a one-notch uplift for the
unsecured bonds to
'B+'/'RR3'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
- Steady like-for-like revenue growth, driven by growing volumes
in the UK and
Nordics, but offset by continued difficulties in continental
Europe,
- Slight improvement in EBIT margin to 4.2% by FY18,
- Capex at just over 2% of revenue per year,
- Improving free cash flow (FCF) generation, offset by the
resumption of
dividend payments from FY17,
- Inclusion of GBP1,100m of restricted cash from year-end cash
balances, which
we consider not available for debt service.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Improved competitiveness evidenced by increasing revenue and
recovered EBIT
margin within its divisions, leading to group EBIT margin being
above 4% on a
sustained basis
-Fixed charge coverage of more than 2.0x (FY15: 1.5x) and
lease-adjusted FFO
gross leverage (based on Fitch-adjusted calculation of average
gross debt)
trending towards 4.5x driven by a combination of improved
profitability and
overall gross debt reduction
-Positive post-dividend FCF on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Deterioration in the group operating margin to below 2.5%,
reflecting increased
competitive headwinds
-Liquidity headroom below GBP200m
-Increase in FFO-adjusted gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch)
above 6.5x
LIQUIDITY
TCG improved its liquidity during 2015 by increasing its
syndicated bank
facility to GBP800m (GBP300m for bonding and guarantees) and
extending its
maturity until 2019. At FYE15, TCG had about GBP200m of readily
available cash
(Fitch considers GBP1,100m restricted) and there was GBP453m
undrawn on the RCF,
implying adequate liquidity comfortably above the minimum
threshold of GBP200m
that Fitch expects TCG to maintain at any one time.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Thomas Cook Group plc
-Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
-Unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3'
Thomas Cook Finance plc
-Unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
07 Dec 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999931
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.