(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Brexit: Short-Term Disruption For
Most Sectors,
Significant Longer-Term Risks
here
LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Lengthy negotiations and uncertainty
over UK firms'
future access to EU markets following a vote to leave in the
upcoming referendum
on EU membership (Brexit) would weigh on confidence and delay
investment
decisions. This would have a short-term economic cost, although
the precise
impact would be highly uncertain, Fitch Ratings says.
Prime Minster David Cameron has announced that an In-Out
referendum on the UK's
membership of the European Union will be held on 23 June. Polls
suggest a Remain
vote is marginally more likely, and the Prime Minister's
endorsement should
boost the campaign. But a Leave vote that triggers the UK's
withdrawal from the
EU is a real possibility, although it is not our base case.
We believe that in the event of a Leave vote, the authorities on
both sides
would try to avoid disrupting the deep economic and financial
integration
between the UK and EU by establishing a clear new relationship,
including a
trade agreement that preserves UK attractiveness for investment.
Some tightening
of the freedom of EU citizens' to work in the UK would be
likely. Avoiding
large-scale, permanent disruption to trade relations, including
services, could
limit the long-term economic cost to the UK, with Brexit only
moderately
negative for the UK.
But there would be significant risks, especially if the
remaining EU members
attempted to impose punitive conditions on the UK to deter other
countries from
leaving, or the UK sought very tough restrictions on EU citizens
coming to work
in the UK.
We have published a report outlining our base-case expectations
for Brexit, and
how it might affect UK corporates, banks, insurers, and RMBS and
covered bond
transactions.
