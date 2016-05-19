(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: The
Historical
Territory of Alava's Economy
here
BARCELONA, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says The Historical
Territory of Alava
(Alava; A/Stable/F1) is facing growing pressure from social
spending, due to an
increasing population, including the elderly. However, as one of
the
top-performing Spanish provinces, Alava is also well-placed to
address this
challenge, particularly in view of its fiscal and financial
autonomy.
Out of Alava's population of around 324,000 in 2015, 19.5% was
over 65 years old
(15.7% in 2001) while 2.9% was over 85 years old (1.7% in 2001).
The Social
Welfare Institute is in charge of providing services to the
elderly and
disabled, among others. Its budget expanded to EUR184.2m in 2016
(EUR131.m in
2005), or 40% of Alava's adjusted budget, with these services
taking a 21%
share. The Institute employs over 1,405 people and in 2014 it
directly managed
nine residences for elderly with 766 beds, while the population
of over 85 years
old was 9,255 in 2015.
The dispersed distribution of population in the province could
also create,
albeit limited, pressure on Alava's spending, given the
transfers the
administration has to make to small and medium-sized
municipalities. Alava has
48 out of 51 municipalities with a population or less than 5,000
inhabitants
each. However, 75.4% of Alava's population lives in the City of
Vitoria, the
capital of the province and the region, resulting in
service-provision
efficiency.
Between 2003 and 2013 Alava's operating revenue grew 2.8%,
slightly below the
province's economic growth of 3.5%. Since at least 1995, Alava's
GDP per capita
has been the highest among the 52 Spanish provinces and in 2013
was 50% above
the national average. The province has large manufacturing and
public sectors,
and limited exposure to the construction sector. For 2016 and
2017, Fitch
expects Alava's economy to grow in line with Spain's 2.6% and
2.2%,
respectively, in real terms, supported by domestic and external
factors.
Industry accounted for 31.8% of provincial GDP in 2013, as Alava
is home to
large export-oriented companies involved in manufacturing. The
public sector is
also an important contributor (20.7% of provincial GDP in 2013),
as the City of
Vitoria is home to many head offices.
Alava's labour market is less volatile than that of Spain
because of the
presence of a large manufacturing sector and an extensive public
sector and
decreasing reliance on the construction sector. The employment
rate was 50.6% in
2015 (46.4% in Spain) and the province's ongoing economic
recovery should
support job creation.
The Special Report, "What Investors Want to Know: The Historical
Territory of
Alava's Economy", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
link above.
Contact:
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
