HONG KONG, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-' and 'A'
respectively with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on
Malaysia's senior
unsecured local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A'. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'A' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Malaysia's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
- The authorities have remained committed to their fiscal
consolidation path,
adopting a budget recalibration in January 2016 that cut 0.6% of
GDP from
spending to match a decline in oil revenues and other smaller
revenue
adjustments. Fitch views the macroeconomic assumptions in the
recalibrated
budget as broadly realistic: the budgeted oil price is expected
to average
USD30-35 per barrel in 2016 while Malaysian GDP growth is
projected in a range
of 4%-4.5%. Fitch expects the ratio of federal government debt
to GDP to rise
modestly to 2017 but to remain below the authorities' 55% policy
ceiling.
Contingent liabilities in the form of explicit
federal-government guarantees
have stabilised at around 15% of GDP since 2013.
- The ringgit fell by 18.6% against the US dollar in 2015, or by
13.5% on a
nominal trade-weighted basis, while foreign reserves dropped by
18%. The decline
in global oil prices that began in August 2014 coincided with
the onset of
portfolio and debt-capital outflows from Malaysia that put
pressure on the
external finances, a situation that persisted for the first
three quarters of
2015. However, the currency and reserves have stabilised since
September 2015,
despite a further decline in oil prices. Malaysia's external
liquidity has
weakened but remains in line with 'A' range peers' medians for
coverage of
current external payments and the liquidity ratio. Fitch expects
the current
account to remain in modest surplus out to 2017.
- The economy is slowing, but growth remains stronger than in
'A' peers. Fitch
expects real GDP growth of about 4% in 2016 and 2017, below the
five-year
average of 5%. Credit growth of 7.9% in 2015 was the weakest
since 2009 partly
owing to a tightening of financial conditions faced by the
banks, to which the
central bank responded with an easing of reserve requirements in
January 2016.
However, the decline in the Malaysian ringgit has supported
non-commodity
exports, and the government and state-owned enterprises expect
to continue with
strategic investment projects.
- Malaysia's Banking System Indicator of 'bbb' is in line with
that of Poland
(A-/Stable) or Israel (A/Stable), although weaker than those of
the Czech
Republic or Chile (both A+/Stable). The Malaysian private sector
is relatively
highly indebted. Bank credit to the private sector was the
third-highest among
Fitch-rated emerging markets at end-2015, at 121% of GDP (behind
only China and
Thailand). Aggregate indebtedness across the Malaysian economy
rose by 43
percentage points of GDP between end-2007 and June 2015
according to Bank of
International Settlements data, more than in Thailand, Brazil or
Turkey although
much less than in China (+91pp). Malaysian household debt has
grown fastest, by
nearly 18pp against 17pp for the general government. High
private-sector debt
lessens the resilience of the Malaysian financial system and
sovereign credit
profile to macroeconomic volatility, such as a sharp rise in
unemployment or
interest rates, if it occurred.
- Malaysia's levels of income (at market exchange rates) and
development are
weaker than 'A' range medians and closer to 'BBB' range norms.
Governance is
also a weakness relative to other sovereigns in the 'A' rating
range. Malaysian
politics and governance standards have come under the spotlight
due to a range
of domestic and international investigations into the
state-owned investment
company 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). However, the
political heat
generated by these issues has not so far had a discernible
impact on
policy-making. For example, the government has pressed ahead
with controversial
structural fiscal reforms, including a goods and services tax
and reduction in
fuel subsidies.
- Sovereign funding flexibility benefits from Malaysia's deep
local capital
markets. The share of government debt denominated in ringgit is
very high (over
95%). The Malaysian sovereign has no debt restructuring history.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are current broadly balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- A sustained deterioration in fiscal discipline and the public
finances leading
to a sharper rise in government debt ratios than Fitch currently
expects
- Further weakening of the balance of payments that strains
domestic economic
and/or financial stability
- Deterioration in political stability or governance that lead
to a weakening of
credibility of policy-making institutions
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Sustained reductions in government debt ratios
- Narrowing of structural weaknesses relative to peers,
including development
indicators and governance
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings assume the global economy evolves broadly in line
with the
projections in Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook; that
there is no sharp,
disruptive slowdown in China; and that there is no global
systemic crisis in
emerging markets.
